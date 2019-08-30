Women of the World has set a new schedule for the upcoming year.

Women of the World (WOW) is a group of international women, including Americans, who gather once a month at the Church of Universal Fellowship, 12 noon, 82 Main Street in Orono, to share their cultural heritages. WOW members include women from all continents, and of all ages. This includes American women! Young children are welcome to come with their mothers.

There is no membership fee to join WOW but to help defray meal preparation expenses and facility rental, there is a fee for attending the monthly lunch: children under 6: no cost to attend with their mother, children 6-10, $2.00, all others, $5.00.

The 2019-20 schedule is as follows:

September 9, 2019: Viga Vegan!

October 14, 2019: Will You be my Neighbor?

November 11, 2019: Northern Italy

December 9, 2019: Korean Winter

January 13, 2020: Soups, Stews, and Breads, Oh My!

February 10, 2020: Oodles of Noodles

March 9, 2020: Maine Bicentennial

April 13, 2020: Middle East (Tentative)

May 11, 2020: Favorite Street Foods (Tentative)

WOW is sponsored by the Office of International Programs at the University of Maine. For more information, please contact Mireille Le Gal, 581-3423 or [email protected]

