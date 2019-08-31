BUCKFIELD BUCKS

Coach: Kyle Rines (eighth year)

Conference: MVC (associate member); Class: D South

Last year’s results: 11-4-1, lost in regional semifinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors —Daniel Perry (M), Brandon Donahue (G), Victor Verrill (F), Tyler Gammon (G), Caleb Chabe (M); Juniors — Kaleb Harvey (F), Rick Kraske (M), Keegan Jack (D), Max White (M), Elijah Chasse (M), Caleb Hill (M), Jared Lucas (D), Sam Billings (D); Sophomores — Zach Shield (M), Hunter Driscoll (M).

Key losses: Noah Wiley (M), Dylan Harvey (F), Cole Merrill (D), Abram Cormier (D), Hunter White (F), Jacob Toomey (M).

Promising newcomers: Junior — Logan Grant (M); Freshmen — Gavin Charest (G), Trevin Albert (M), Will Richardson (D), Cole Brewster (D), Jaiden Jack (D), Caleb Chapman (D), Cody Gosselin (M), Taz Keough (D).

What to expect: Buckfield will be playing in the Mountain Valley Conference as an associate member this season. Rines said the program is looking forward to the increased challenge the MVC brings, as well as less travel for road games. More competition should better prepare the Bucks for the postseason, for which they expect to qualify. Rines is hoping for a top-four spot in D South if they win enough of those MVC games.

DIRIGO COUGARS

Coach: Bob Karcher (fourth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 2-12

Returning athletes: Seniors — John Snowman, Nolan Downs, Mateo Lapointe, Damien Nadeau; Juniors — David Callender, Jacob Gallant; Sophomores — Derrick Collins, Drew Collins, Ethan Woods, Loegan Hodgkins, Hunter Berry.

Key losses: Jeremy St Germain, Zeb Houghton.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Martin Tocik; Juniors — Derek Ducharme, Pedro Fuhmeister; Freshmen — Trenton Hutchinson, Giovanni Pitts, Mason Ducharme, Dylan Ellis.

What to expect: Karcher thinks this is the year that the Dirigo program has been waiting for and that the Cougars are waiting to turn the corner, with a possible playoff return looming. The team will be led by a quartet of senior captains, in Snowman, Downs, Lapointe and Nadeau.

EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Tim Mains (fourth year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A North

Last year’s results: 6-8-1, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Jamaine Luizzo (D), Kegan Rodrigue (D), Mack Sampson (G), Omar Omar (M), Hassan Jibril (M); Juniors — Jake Jackson (D), Chase Martin (F), Noah Peck (M); Sophomores — Josh Lavigne (M), Tyler Smith (D), Will Sampson (D).

Key losses: Christian Beliveau, Oliver Hall, Wol Maiwen, Mnawer Dubai, Cam Sturgis, Jake Arel.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Austin Brown (F); Junior — Alex Avila; Freshmen — Jack Thompson (M), Campbell Cassidy (M).

What to expect: The Red Eddies are once again expecting to be in the mix of a competitive KVAC. The team did graduate “some great talent,” according to Mains, but so did many other teams. Many of the returners had their first taste of varsity action last year, so they will be much more experienced this time around, and Mains expects them to take a step forward.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER PATRIOTS

Coach: Kyle Fletcher (first year)

Conference: WMC; Class: B South

Last year’s results: 7-7-2, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Jacob MacCallum, Drew LaCerta, Tristan Fogg, Keegan Brooks, Alec Brooks, Nick Pelletier, Logan True, Kyle Martell, Austin LaLiberty, Alex Farrington.

Key losses: Brannon Gilbert (M), Jake Kackmeister (D).

Promising newcomers: Adam Huang, Jay Hawks, Colby Dehetre.

What to expect: The Patriots have a new coach but the same expectation — to make it into the playoffs. Fletcher said his team has a solid group of returners, and a few newcomers who should pitch in. He expects this team to be tough defensively but it will need some secondary scoring in the final third.

HEBRON ACADEMY LUMBERJACKS

Coach: Kurt Swanbeck (10th year)

Conferences: MAISAD, NEPSAC

Last year’s results: 9-5-2, reached conference final.

Returning athletes: Senior — Andres Nascimento (D); Juniors — Trevor Swanbeck, (F), Darius Woolridge (F), Moeen Shaikh (M), Koki Matsuwaki (D), Chaz Trott (M); Sophomore — Dan Godomsky (D).

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Necati Coklar (D), Andre Aybar (M), Nicandro Butron (G), Javier Soler (F); Juniors — Jonathan Shimon (D), Tomi Mohammed (F); Freshman — James Mastroianni (F).

What to expect: Hebron is looking to stay strong in both conferences in which it competes. Swanbeck thinks the strength of depth of the returning core, as well as the experience and diversity that the incoming class brings should give the varsity team a boost as it tries to return to the NEPSAC tournament.

LEAVITT HORNETS

Coach: Zac Conlogue (fourth year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: B South

Last year’s results: 5-7-4, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Senior — Trevor Gaudin (M); Juniors — Ethan Weston (M), Ethan Gates (F), Kaleb Bell (M), Christian Keenan (D), Zack Morrison (D), Ryan Thibault (D), Daniel Cifelli (M), Tanner Sawyer (F), Eli Bell (M), Isaac Gladu (M), Blaine Clark (G), Reed Johansson (M); Sophomores — Ian Redstone (M), Blake Springer (M).

Key losses: Garrett Addison, Austin Taylor, Jake Hodgkin, Evan Cossey, Cole Desmarais, Ethan Demerchant, Chase Comeau.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Cooper Mcgray (F), Kaleb Berube (D), Kaden Trenoweth (M), Connor Grant (D), Myles Hanscom (D); Freshman — Garrett Gaudin (F).

What to expect: The Hornets graduated 12 players (including an all-state striker in Addison), and have just one senior this season. Despite that turnover, Conlogue said his current roster is “filled with talent and depth.” Captains Gaudin, Weston and Gates will provide the leadership and experience as Leavitt tries to advance past the regional quarterfinal round.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Mike McGraw (37th year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A North

Last year’s results: 20-0-1, Class A state champions.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Bilal Hersi (F), Abdirahman Daud (M), Moubarek Abdourahman (D), Suab Nur (M), Abdilahi Abdi (M), Kurtis Pelletier (G), Abdullahi Abdullahi (D); Juniors — Michael Belleau (G), Yahya Heri (G).

Key losses: Mardoche Kikobo (D), Hussein Hassan (D), Jama Abdullahi (M), Ahmed Safi (M), Cooper Millet (F), Derek Metivier (M), Jeremy Hepler (D), Asad Abukar (D), Enock Citenga (D), Joel Musese (M), Dido Lumu (G).

What to expect: The two-time defending state champion Blue Devils have high expectations once again, despite graduating so many players. McGraw thinks the new players who spent last year either on the JV team or the varsity bench will fill in well after they gain some experience early in the season. Replacing a “great defense,” he said, will be the first priority. Pelletier was supposed to replace Lumu in goal, but he will be out with an injury for much of the regular season. Belleau and Heri will split time during his absence. McGraw said the most important part of this team is “whether they can attain the all-important chemistry together as a working unit.”

LISBON GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Shawn Rhoda (first year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 5-8-1

Returning athletes: Seniors — Jack Tibbets (M), Jacob George (D), DJ Douglass (D), Justin Violette (M); Junior — Garrett Perron (M); Sophomores — Elijah Fullerton (F), Sean Moore (G), Caleb Phillips (D), Hunter Brissette (F).

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Danny Levesque (M), Levi Tibbetts (M), Aidan Parker (M), Brice Poulin (M), Brice Mitchell (M).

What to expect: Rhoda inherits a team that he says has a “very close group of players,” with a mixture of second-year sophomore players as well as freshmen reinforcements and a solid core of senior leadership. Look for the Greyhounds to become a high-energy and competitive team as they try to make some noise in the MVC.

MONMOUTH MUSTANGS

Coach: Joe Fletcher (11th year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 11-4, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Gabe Martin (M), Ed Zuis (D), Brock Bates (G), Thomas Neal (M), Cam Armstrong (M), Hayden Fletcher (M), TJ Lewis (D), Mike Dolan (D/G), Cody Michaud (M).

Key losses: Ben Brooks, Corey Armstrong, Nate Ashton.

Newcomers: Ben Hamann, Travis Jamison, Ryan Michaud, Hunter Frost.

What to expect: The Mustangs expect to challenge the best teams in C South. The returning players will provide a controlling midfield and a defense that’s anchored with experience. The newcomers will have to help provide the scoring. Fletcher said this could be a “very solid club,” but high work rate and positive attitudes will have to be its backbone.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY FALCONS

Coach: JT Taylor (sixth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 7-7-1, lost in Class B South prelim.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Kaleb Noyes (D), Dalton Noyes (M), Trevor Gallant (F), Sean Gould (D), Chance Vacchiano (M); Juniors — Aaron LaBrash (D), Jayshaun Wright (D), Riley Bedard (M), Caleb Frisbie (G); Sophomore — Peter McNally (M).

Key losses: Garrett Garbarini, Cam Gallant, Cam Chase, Will Sorensen, Fischer Cormier, Keagan Pitcher.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Evrit Roy (F); Junior — Matt Myles (M).

What to expect: The Falcons had some unexpected departures and have dangerously low numbers, according to Taylor, who is hoping to add some depth once the school year starts. Of the players on the roster, all but one is either a senior or junior. Taylor said the team has “loads of athleticism.” With some fine-tuning of soccer skills the Falcons might spell trouble for teams down the stretch of the regular season.

MT. ABRAM ROADRUNNERS

Coach: Darren Allen (seventh year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 14-3, lost in regional semifinals; MVC champions.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Denny Marble (D), Tyson Hill (F), Jon Jordan (M), Jed Zelie (F), Nate Luce (F), Jackson Masterson (M), Evan Allen (M/D), Cam Charles (M/D); Juniors — Kenyon Pillsbury (M), Ben Starbird (D).

Key losses: Oskar Martinez, Levi Bouchard, Hunter Bate, Ben Butterfield, Jack Deming, Dylan Starbird, Dillan Wells.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Hunter Warren (M); Sophomores — Cam Walters (F/M), Caleb Thibodeau (D/M), Wyatt Seiminski (D/M), Hunter Durland (M), Trevor Phelps (D), Ian Allen (G).

What to expect: The Roadrunners lost some key players but bring back Class C player of the year Evan Allen, who led the team in assists, and fellow all-state selection Denny Marble, who was the team’s leading scorer. Jon Jordan was the second-leading scorer. Mt. Abram expects to be competitive in the MVC and Class C again this season. Leadership, intelligence and a willingness to get better should help push the Roadrunners back toward the top.

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Joel Smith (19th year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A North

Last year’s results: 9-6-1, lost in regional semifinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Finn Towle (M), Jack Murray (M), Eli Yeaton (D); Juniors — Adam Loewen (M), Xander Gurney (G); Sophomore — Josh Smith (M).

Promising newcomers: Freshmen —Will Mayhew (M), Brandon Frechette (M).

What to expect: The Cougars graduated a lot of players, but Smith said a returning talented core has the necessary on-field leadership. Smith is hoping his team stays healthy this season, and that consistent play with steady improvement will allow them to continue the success they’ve had the past two years.

OAK HILL RAIDERS

Coach: Bil Worth (third year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 8-7, lost in Class B South prelims.

Returning athletes: Cole Whitten (G), Brady Bangs (F), Caleb Filion (G), Caleb Leighton (M), Caleb Valliere (D), Colby Leighton (D), Gage Thompson (M), Koby Lafata (M), Kyan Sands (D), Kyle Panzino (D), Levi Sturtevant (M), Max Hall (D), Nico Soucy (M), Noah Boone (F), Riley Worth (M), Seth Dyer (D), Silas Dumont (D), Tayden Health (F).

Key loss: Adam Lapointe (D).

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Hunter McKenzie (D), Ethan Vattaso (G).

What to expect: Worth thinks his team has a promising season ahead, with many seniors in the starting lineup. He said the team has worked well together all summer and preseason, and that should translate to the regular season. The Raiders are now slotted in Class C, where many of their MVC rivals have already been. Another playoff berth could mean a rematch of a regular-season meeting.

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Coach: Matt Dieterich (fourth year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A North

Last year’s results: 7-8, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Sam Morton (G), Tommy Bancroft (D), Andrew Binette (M); Juniors — Sergio Cervantes (F), Mario DeVivo (D), Danel Paine (M), Keegan Watson (M); Sophomores — Nick Bancroft (D), Andrew Merrill (M).

Key losses: Will Dieterich (M), Spencer Strong (F).

Promising newcomers: Senior — Jesse Leonard (F); Juniors — Justice Dailey (M), Jacob Mondor (M); Sophomore — Casey Southworth (D); Freshman — Cole Pulkinen (M).

What to expect: Dieterich has a relatively young team, with just three returning seniors, but a number of starters return. The Vikings must find new scoring options, but the defense returns much of its core from last year, and that should be the team’s strength. Creativity will be the key on offense.

POLAND KNIGHTS

Coach: David Coyne (third year)

Conference: WMC; Class: B South

Last year’s results: 2-12

Returning athletes: Seniors — Daulton Bolduc, Nick Bowen, Noah Breton, Davin Cloutier, Cooper Keene, DJ Mackenzie, AJ McMahon, Orion O’Donnell, Ben Pittmen, Kurtis Simard, Tom Worden; Juniors — Colby Adams, Austin Griffey, Brayden Gurney, Ben Lesselle, Hans Oehme; Sophomores — Mitchell Bean, Chance Brown, Hunter Gibson, Joe Hudson, Lucas Kelly, Trevor Robbins, Alan Tibbets, James Worden.

What to expect: The Knights bring back boatloads of experience and leadership. They are hoping that all the work they have put in over the past couple years finally pays off this season. Coyne said the outlook is promising.

RANGELEY LAKERS

Coach: Jim Ferrara (first year)

Conference: EWC; Class: D South

Last year’s results: 4-10, lost in regional prelims.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Brian Williamson (D), Nolan Boone (M), Gaige Savage; Juniors — Kenny Thompson (F), Mathieu Lessard (D), Garrett Burgess (G), Connor Hall (D/M); Sophomore — Chase Carmichael (M); Freshmen — Jimmy Hathaway, Austin Hathaway, Daxxtyn Williams.

Key loss: Leo Perez (F).

Promising newcomers: Senior — Matthew Stout (F); Freshman — Charlie Pye (M).

What to expect: Ferrara takes over the program with his first varsity boys soccer job. The team he inherits has some experience, but is still fairly young. Ferrera likes the enthusiasm and hard work his new team has shown this preseason, and he doesn’t see why the Lakers can’t improve on last year’s record.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX

Coach: Adam Gettle, (second year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 2-12

Returning athletes: Seniors — Cameron Cain (M), Colby Hamblin (F), Jacob Paradis (M), Bryce St. Pierre (D); Junior — Jack Gilbert (F); Sophomores — Jacob Bryant (G/D), Owen Bryant (D), Cully Johnson (D).

Key losses: Garret Smith, John Brenner, Bryce Chavez, Andrew Shaw, Seth York.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Zayne Ashlee (D); Freshmen — Connor Blanche (F), Chance Brooks (D), Kaleb Finelli (F), Nate Holland (G/M), Logan Knight (G/M), Peyton Martin (D), Colby Moreau (F), Caleb Parlin (D), Jackson Pitcher (D), Matthew St. Pierre (D), Joel Thorton (M), Lucas Towers (D).

What to expect: A group of 12 incoming freshmen has given the Phoenix the roster depth it sorely lacked last year. There is talent among the youngsters, but getting the old and new to mesh will be key. Gettle implemented film study last year, so that self-reflection could help the team grow together.

ST. DOM’S SAINTS

Coach: Joshua Shaw (first year)

Conference: WMC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 5-7-3, lost in regional prelims

Returning athletes: Seniors — Jack Ouellette, Jaden Webster, Evan Rivard, Zack Pelletier, Alex Roy, Tyler Pelletier; Juniors — Matt Gosselin, Dom Cyr; Sophomores — Leo Naous, Thomas Suckow, Noah Cyr.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Zach Davis; Juniors — Lucas Pushard, Matt Fletcher.

What to expect: Shaw is excited for his first year at the helm of the program, and said the team returns a “good core with many seniors who are hungry for success.” Playing in the WMC means there will be a battle every game, according to Shaw.

WINTHROP RAMBLERS

Coach: John Baehr (second year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 10-5, lost in regional quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Senior — Ian Dow (D); Juniors — Noah Grube (M), Rowan Goebel-Bain (F), Colby Emery (M), Jake Smith (G), Adam Hardy (D), Owen Foster (F).

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Joshua Deanda-Whaley (M), Jayden Grondin-Stevens (M), Jarrett Grondin-Stevens (F); Freshmen — Iker Penniman (F), Tyler Shumway (D), Tyler Smith (D).

What to expect: The Ramblers took a big step ahead in Baehr’s first year, and their hope this season is to now compete with the MVC’s top teams. They are working every day to better their skills and footwork, and hope to peak at the right time.

