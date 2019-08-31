WOODSTOCK — Two people were injured Saturday evening when their car rolled over on Route 26.

Fire Chief Kyle Hopps said the department received a report just after 4 p.m. that a vehicle had rolled over at 350 North Main St., also known as Route 26, and that two elderly occupants were injured and needed to be extricated.

Hopps said the man was taken via LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, while the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

He said he did not know the identities of either person injured in the crash, and that the crash remained under investigation by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Phone calls to the Sheriff’s Office went unanswered Saturday evening.

