NORWAY — A South Paris man was injured late Friday night when he swerved off-road and crashed into a building on Main Street.
Sgt. Alan Coffin said police received a call at 11:07 p.m. Friday that William Thompson, 55, was driving on Main Street when his vehicle left the road, drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into the corner of The Tribune Books and Gifts.
“The vehicle hit some boards on the corner of the building and didn’t do too much damage,” Coffin said.
Thompson was “semi-responsive” at the scene, Coffin said, and was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital with “some bumps and bruises.”
Coffin said police were continuing to investigate the crash to see whether alcohol was a factor.
