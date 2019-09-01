LISBON – Richard S. Matthews, 80, passed away at his home in Lisbon on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. Born in Eastport on March 21, 1939, he was the son of Clarence Matthews and Harriet Outhouse Stuart.

Richard, a U.S. Veteran, was educated in Eastport, Maine until 1956, when he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served until his honorable discharge in 1960. Subsequently, he continued his service as a radio operator in the United States Coast Guard, and on February 21, 1970, he married Linda D. Bikulcius of Lewiston. Richard continued to serve his country in the U.S.C.G. until his retirement from active duty in 1976. Always a hard and dedicated provider for his family, Richard then earned an Associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Maine and worked as an Androscoggin County sheriff’s deputy for several years. Additionally, he was self-employed as a private investigator, and he served as a member of the security personnel at Pineland Center and also at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where he remained employed in the medical records department until his retirement. In his later years, while living in Tucson with his beloved wife, Linda, he came out of retirement and enjoyed working at a local dental practice, where he was known by his colleagues and patients as someone who could always “brighten up their day.”

Richard was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He and his wife were blessed with over 49 years of marriage and had six beloved children. Throughout the years, Richard enjoyed attending church on Sundays, and he was always quick to volunteer whenever help was needed. He also liked spending time with his family and close friends. He and his wife often gathered with friends for “game night,” which included dominoes, delicious homemade food, and socializing. Quality time and visits with his children and grandchildren were cherished times for him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda of Lisbon; four sons: Jeffrey of Oro Valley, AZ; Creg of Thornton, CO; Edward and wife, Nicole, of Lisbon; and Richard II and wife, Beth, of Lewiston; six grandchildren: Brandon Matthews, Tyler Matthews; Bradley Matthews; Lincoln and Leland Matthews, and Remy Matthews; one brother, Vance Stuart, of Casco; and one sister, Linda Zwicker and husband Hugh, of Standish. He was predeceased by his parents, his son, Brent, his daughter, Mandy, and his brother, Clarence Jr.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.