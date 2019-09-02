FARMINGTON — If Franklin County voters approve increasing the number of commissioners and districts in November 2020, elections for all five would be held in November 2022.

Terms for Districts 1, 2 and 3 would begin Jan. 1, 2023, and end Dec. 31, 2024. From then on the terms are for four years.

Terms for Districts 4 and 5 would begin Jan. 1, 2023, and end Dec. 31, 2026.

The terms of District 1 Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton and District 2 Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington expire Dec. 31, 2020. District 3 Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong is in the first year of a four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022.

Under the proposal, District 1 would include the part of Farmington on the west side of the Sandy River, Temple and Wilton. It currently represents Carthage, Jay, Wilton, Temple and Washington and Perkins townships.

District 2 would represent Farmington on the east side of the Sandy River. It currently represents Chesterville, Farmington and New Sharon.

District 3 would include Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, North Franklin, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River, South Franklin, Strong, Weld and West Central Franklin. It now includes Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Coplin Plantation, Dallas Plantation, Eustis, Industry, Kingfield, New Vineyard, Phillips, Rangeley Plantation, Rangeley, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld, and unorganized territories of East Central Franklin, North Franklin, South Franklin, West Central Franklin and Wyman Township.

District 4 would include Carrabassett Valley, Dallas Plantation, unorganized territories of East Central Franklin and Wyman Township, Industry, Kingfield, New Sharon and New Vineyard.

District 5 would include Chesterville and Jay.

