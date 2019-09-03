LIVERMORE — Selectpersons on Tuesday approved the purchase of winter sand, set a road committee meeting date and were told the tax bills have been sent.

The board unanimously approved the purchase of 2,500 yards of sand at $7.25 per yard from R.S. Pidacks of Livermore for $18,125.

Highway Foreman Roger Ferland said the company has not changed its price for five or six years.

“We do mix three or four 30-ton loads of salt with it in the salt shed,” Ferland said. “We used to do 12 30-ton loads of salt (before the salt shed was built).”

Ferland said 900 tons of cold mix will be delivered next week. It will be used on the River Road by the Lovewell farm, where shoulder work has already been done; on Maple Lane, where it is really rough; and on Goding Road.

“We’ll see where that takes us, where we can get the worst parts done,” he said.

Ferland said paving will start next week on Waters Hill Road.

At the request of one of the members, a road committee meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

Administrative Assistant Amy Byron told the board tax bills have been mailed and some residents have received them.

At the Aug. 19 selectpersons meeting, the tax rate for fiscal 2020 was set at $16.25 per $1,000 of assessed value — an increase of 25 cents.

At that meeting, Byron provided worksheets indicating the minimum allowable tax rate was $15.74 and the maximum was $16.52. A rate of $16 would yield an overlay of $51,512 and no increase in taxes.

Increasing the rate by 15 cents would provide an overlay of $80,842, with a tax increase of $15 for every $1,000 of assessed value.

The approved rate of $16.25 will give an overlay of $100,396, with a tax increase of $25 per $1,000.

Livermore has total appropriations of almost $3.88 million for the fiscal year that began July 1. Of that, $2.16 million is for education, $1.48 million is for municipal appropriations and $235,869 is for county taxes.

The Board of Selectpersons is scheduled to meet Monday, Sept. 16, and the Planning Board on Thursday, Sept. 19. Both meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

