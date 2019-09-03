100 years ago: 1919

Auburn has been a city for 50 years and she proposes to make a report at Lake Grove Pavilion Friday afternoon and evening, September 12. All present or former citizens are expected to be there (others will not be interested). If you are over 5 years of age and under 100, come on! Let’s make this a day to be remembered. Look for full program in this paper next week. Signed by Committee or Ex-Mayors, City of Auburn.

50 years ago: 1969

The first Friendly’s Ice Cream outlet in Maine will be constructed in Lewiston. The C. Walter Guilmette Realty Co. of Auburn said the new establishment will be constructed on Sabattus Street at the corner of Spofford Street. A single-family home presently located at the site has been purchased from Bertrand J. Pontbriand and will be moved.

25 years ago: 1994

Having operated with limited hours this summer, the Toy Library will be expanding its hours of operation this fall. Beginning Wednesday, the library will be open Monday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon; and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library offers a toy lending program and indoor play space for families and their children, from birth to years, at the United Baptist Church, 250 Main St., in Lewiston.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

