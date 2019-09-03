Meeting of the Norway Select Board
September 5, 2019
7 p.m. at the Municipal Office
1) Call to Order
2) Flag Salute
3) Moment of Silence
4) Public Hearing: NA
5) Minutes – Minutes from August 15, 2019
6) Citizen Items:
7) Select Board Items:
8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:
· $476.17 sale of used culverts – request to be put back in the new equipment account.
9) Lake Association Report – Sal Girifalco
10) Yellow School House Lease update.
· Draft Lease Attached
11) Request to close Beal Street from Lynn to Danforth
· Annual Hose Testing on September 19 & 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
12) Town Manager Report: Written Attached
13) Sewer Abatement: NA
14) Permission to attend: NA
15) Old Business:
16) Signatures:
17) Warrants:
· Motion to approve the warrant.
18) Upcoming Meetings:
19) Adjourn
