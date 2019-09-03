Meeting of the Norway Select Board

September 5, 2019

7 p.m. at the Municipal Office

1) Call to Order

2) Flag Salute

3) Moment of Silence

4) Public Hearing: NA

5) Minutes – Minutes from August 15, 2019

6) Citizen Items:

7) Select Board Items:

8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:

· $476.17 sale of used culverts – request to be put back in the new equipment account.

9) Lake Association Report – Sal Girifalco

10) Yellow School House Lease update.

· Draft Lease Attached

11) Request to close Beal Street from Lynn to Danforth

· Annual Hose Testing on September 19 & 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

12) Town Manager Report: Written Attached

13) Sewer Abatement: NA

14) Permission to attend: NA

15) Old Business:

16) Signatures:

17) Warrants:

· Motion to approve the warrant.

18) Upcoming Meetings:

19) Adjourn

