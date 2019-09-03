NORWAY— MaineHealth and Western Maine Health announced plans on August 27 to build a 19,000-square foot medical office building on the Main Street campus of Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Construction has already begun, with the demolition of a building on the campus on August 29. According to a press release, the construction is set to be completed by the end of 2020.

The first floor of the new building will be home to the Stephens Memorial Hospital Physical Rehabilitation department, currently located in the lower level of the Ripley Medical Office Building. The facility will also contain an expanded gym space, a simulated home environment for stroke victims to practice daily living skills, exam rooms, and a ceiling-mounted Gait Trainer which helps stroke victims relearn how to walk and stand.

The second floor will become the Stephens Memorial Specialty Care Clinic, which will include Oncology, Cardiology, Urology, and Ear, Nose & Throat services.

“The expansion will provide state-of-the-art clinical space for specialists to serve the Oxford Hills community, resulting in shorter wait times for patients to see a specialist and in many cases eliminating the need for patients to travel for care,” Abbie Graiver, Director of Community Relations for Western Maine Health wrote in a press release.

The $10 million medical building was designed by Portland-based architects SMRT, and will be built by Langford & Low, also of Portland.

