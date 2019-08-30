OXFORD HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT
REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
DATE: Tuesday, September 3, 2019
TIME: 7:00 p.m.LOCATION: Central Office, 232 Main Street, South Paris, Community Room #201
A G E N D A
1. CALL TO ORDER. Board Chair Diana Olsen will preside.
2. FLAG SALUTE.
3. WELCOME TO VISITORS.
4. QUESTIONS/COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC.
5. REPORTS.
Student Representative Ms. Catrina Wilson
Finance Committee Mr. Patrie
Selection Committee Ms. Olsen
Scheduled Committee Meetings:
Finance Committee September 03, 2019, 6:00 p.m. Central Office Rm. 209
Selection Committee September 03, 2019, 6:30 p.m. Central Office Rm. 209
Curriculum Committee September 09, 2019, 5:00 p.m. Central Office Rm. 201
New Board Member Orientation Sept. 24, 2019, 6-7 p.m. Central Office Rm. 209
6. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT.
7. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE AGENDA.
8. CONSENT AGENDA.
A. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following appointments:
Mark Carnello 38wk Custodian, Guy E Rowe Elementary School
Donna Farrar 38wk Custodian, Oxford Elementary School
Faith Shaw Writing Teacher, Oxford Hills Middle School
Jessica Hartford Grade 1 Teacher, Paris Elementary
Maria Cyr Grade 6 Teacher, Oxford Elementary
Tyler Tinsley Educational Technician, Guy E. Rowe
Edward Sweeney Physical Education Teacher, OHCHS/OHMS
Erika Gilbert .5 FTE Social Worker
Alison Stimson Resource Teacher at Oxford Elementary
Krystal Rudman Educational Technician I, Harrison Elementary
B. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following K-12 Department Head
stipend positions for FY 2020:
Lance Belanger Physical Education
Jeni-Lee Jordan Health
Cynthia Kugell Art
Kyle Jordan Music
Deborah Johnson Gifted/Talented
9. ACTION ON MINUTES:
A. To see if the Board will vote to approve the minutes of the August 19, 2019 regular Board Meeting?
10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
11. NEW BUSINESS:
A. To hear from building Principals about the new school year.
B. To see if the Board will award the lease/purchase financing of equipment? NOTE: The Finance Committee will have a recommendation.
C. Steve Bailey, Executive Director of MSBA/MSMA will provide the Board with part II of Board Development.
D. To see if the Board will vote to approve the second and final reading of the following policy:
IHCDA Post Secondary Enrollment Options
E. To see if the Board will vote to enter executive session in accordance with 1
M.R.S.A. § 405 (6)(D), to discuss negotiations between the Oxford Hills School District Board of Directors and the Oxford Hills Education Association?
F. To see if the Board will vote to approve the Oxford Hills Education Association contract as recommended by the Negotiations Committee. NOTE: Negotiations Committee will have a recommendation.
12. QUESTIONS/COMMENTS FROM THE BOARD.
13. ADJOURNMENT.
