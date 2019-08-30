OXFORD HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT

DATE: Tuesday, September 3, 2019

TIME: 7:00 p.m.LOCATION: Central Office, 232 Main Street, South Paris, Community Room #201

A G E N D A

1. CALL TO ORDER. Board Chair Diana Olsen will preside.

2. FLAG SALUTE.

3. WELCOME TO VISITORS.

4. QUESTIONS/COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC.

5. REPORTS.

Student Representative Ms. Catrina Wilson

Finance Committee Mr. Patrie

Selection Committee Ms. Olsen

Scheduled Committee Meetings:

Finance Committee September 03, 2019, 6:00 p.m. Central Office Rm. 209

Selection Committee September 03, 2019, 6:30 p.m. Central Office Rm. 209

Curriculum Committee September 09, 2019, 5:00 p.m. Central Office Rm. 201

New Board Member Orientation Sept. 24, 2019, 6-7 p.m. Central Office Rm. 209

6. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT.

7. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE AGENDA.

8. CONSENT AGENDA.

A. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following appointments:

Mark Carnello 38wk Custodian, Guy E Rowe Elementary School

Donna Farrar 38wk Custodian, Oxford Elementary School

Faith Shaw Writing Teacher, Oxford Hills Middle School

Jessica Hartford Grade 1 Teacher, Paris Elementary

Maria Cyr Grade 6 Teacher, Oxford Elementary

Tyler Tinsley Educational Technician, Guy E. Rowe

Edward Sweeney Physical Education Teacher, OHCHS/OHMS

Erika Gilbert .5 FTE Social Worker

Alison Stimson Resource Teacher at Oxford Elementary

Krystal Rudman Educational Technician I, Harrison Elementary

B. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following K-12 Department Head

stipend positions for FY 2020:

Lance Belanger Physical Education

Jeni-Lee Jordan Health

Cynthia Kugell Art

Kyle Jordan Music

Deborah Johnson Gifted/Talented

9. ACTION ON MINUTES:

A. To see if the Board will vote to approve the minutes of the August 19, 2019 regular Board Meeting?

10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

11. NEW BUSINESS:

A. To hear from building Principals about the new school year.

B. To see if the Board will award the lease/purchase financing of equipment? NOTE: The Finance Committee will have a recommendation.

C. Steve Bailey, Executive Director of MSBA/MSMA will provide the Board with part II of Board Development.

D. To see if the Board will vote to approve the second and final reading of the following policy:

IHCDA Post Secondary Enrollment Options

E. To see if the Board will vote to enter executive session in accordance with 1

M.R.S.A. § 405 (6)(D), to discuss negotiations between the Oxford Hills School District Board of Directors and the Oxford Hills Education Association?

F. To see if the Board will vote to approve the Oxford Hills Education Association contract as recommended by the Negotiations Committee. NOTE: Negotiations Committee will have a recommendation.

12. QUESTIONS/COMMENTS FROM THE BOARD.

13. ADJOURNMENT.

