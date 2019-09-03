NEW GLOUCESTER – Paul “Pat” D’Amboise, 89, passed away on Sunday Sept. 1, 2019. Born in Montreal, Canada on Dec. 25, 1929, he was the son of Andrew and Georgette D’Amboise. He grew up in New York City, where he met his wife, Catherine McGelligott of Ireland.

Paul was educated in New York City, and trained as a professional dancer. He then served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in both the U.S. and Germany. He married on June 12, 1954 and shortly afterwards moved to Maine to raise a family. In his full-time profession, Paul worked as a manager for the State of Maine until his retirement. He continued to teach dance with the Dorothy Mason School of Dance in Portland.

Paul became an avid runner, running many races including a number of marathons. He was a member of the Androscoggin Harriers, and the Maine Track Club. For many years, Paul and Catherine traveled the country participating in Irish set dancing. Paul was also an avid reader and Irish historian.

Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He and his wife were blessed with over 65 years of marriage and had six children, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In Paul’s quiet gentle way, he loved spending time with his extensive family.

Paul had a generous heart, and he greeted everyone with a hearty hello.

He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine of New Gloucester; sons, Patrick of New Gloucester, Kevin of South Portland, James of Falmouth, daughters, Maureen Sproul of New Gloucester, and Kathleen Jenkins of Memphis, Tenn.; grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Christopher, Sean, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Cooper D’ Amboise; Andrew, Eileen, Emily, Brian Jenkins; Rebecca Gushue; great-grandchildren, Nellie, Henry, Tino, Lucas, and Marcel. He is also survived by his brother, Jacques d’ Amboise of New York City. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother John, sister Ninette; and son, Thomas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, at St. Gregory’s Church in Gray and a wake will be held Thursday evening September 5, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home at 24 Shaker Road, Gray. Committal will be in Lower Gloucester Cemetery.

