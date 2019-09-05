HIRAM — Over 93% of Maine is woodland and most of it is privately owned and managed. Owners of woodland property can manage their forests in ways that can enhance it to achieve certain goals. These goals, or focuses for management, can range from timber production to recreation to wildlife habitat enhancement. State Foresters and forestry consultants are tremendously helpful in assisting landowners with developing management plans that can help them achieve the goals they desire for their properties. It all starts with a walk in the woods with a knowledgeable forester who can recognize the potential for the forestland and provide information and management strategies to help achieve the land owner’s goals.

Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Western Maine Chapter of Maine Woodland Owners are co-sponsoring an informative “walk and talk” event at the Conservation District’s Demonstration Forest with several experienced foresters to provide insights and information about different focuses for managing woodlands. The main focus areas that will be covered are: Managing for Pine, Managing for Oak, Managing for Wildlife Habitat, and Protecting Water Resources. The speakers will be: Merle Ring, retired Maine District Forester, Mike Richard, Maine District Forester (Oxford County), and Michele Windsor, Oxford County SWCD Project Manager. The event is very informal and questions from participants are encouraged.

The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 am – 12 pm, at the Tenmile River Demonstration Forest, 600 Notch Rd, Hiram. Attendees should be prepared to hike about 1.5 miles on uneven terrain. Long pants and bugs spray are recommended to protect against ticks. There is no fee to attend however pre-registration is requested. For more information, or to pre-register, please call or email Oxford County SWCD and leave your name and contact info: (207)744-3111, [email protected]

