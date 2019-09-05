PARIS — Oxford Hills’ Cecilia Dieterich delivered some magic with 17 seconds remaining in a 1-1 tie with Brunswick.

Dieterich scored just before the final buzzer to give the Vikings a 2-1 girls soccer win Thursday.

Ella Kellog scored the first goal for Oxford Hills to tie the game at 1-1 after Brunswick’s Isabella Banks scored in the first half.

Aisley Snell made 10 saves for the Dragons, while Lizzie Hallee made five saves in the win.

Dirigo 2, Boothbay 1

DIXFIELD — Dirigo scored a goal in each half to put away Boothbay by a score of 2-1 on Thursday in each team’s girls soccer opener Thursday.

With 10 minutes left in the first half, Delani Merrill scored to put Dirgio up 1-0. Then, halfway through the second half, Myckayla Bright added a goal of her own to make it 2-0.

Boothbay got one back with a couple minutes remaining from Kayla Cohen, but fell short.

Emillie Crocker made nine saves in the loss, while Katie Morse saved six shots for Dirigo.

Madison 8, Spruce Mountain 0

MADISON — Cara McGray scored a hat trick while Landyn Landry and Abi Linkletter each scored twice to power the Bulldogs.

Grace Linkletter also scored for Madison.

Spruce Mountain’s Emma Towers made 15 saves, while Susannah Curtis stopped six shots for the Bulldogs.

Mt. Abram 3, Mountain Valley 1

RUMFORD — Madison Phelps scored twice, each time off of a Kaylee Knight corner kick, and Mt. Abram took a 3-1 win over Mountain Valley on Thursday.

Mt. Abram had eight corners on the day, over-matching Mountain Valley’s single corner. Knight scored the third goal for the Roadrunners.

Emily Richard scored the Falcons’ only goal off an assist from Saydie Garbarini.

Mountain Valley’s goalie Lilly White saved 12 shots, while Mt. Abram’s Emily Kidd made two saves.

Mt. Blue 2, Edward Little 1

FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue earned a girls soccer win Thursday over Edward Little by a score of 2-1.

Eryn Parlin scored Mt. Blue’s first goal from 25 yards out before halftime to make it 1-0.

With 10:03 left in the game, Caroline Hammond tied the game for Edward Little. But 40 seconds later, Mt. Blue took back the lead via a goal from Hannah Wilbur, who rifled the close-range shot into the back of the net off a 40-yard free kick from Meren Zeliger.

Caitlyn Burke made 14 saves for Mt. Blue, while EL’s Allie Annear saved 11 shots.

Sacopee Valley 3, St. Dom’s 1

AUBURN — Sacopee Valley started the 2019 girls soccer season off on the right foot on Thursday.

Lakyn Hink scored a brace and Allie Black added another goal as the Hawks to took down St. Dom’s 3-1.

Emily Wallingford tallied the Saints’ goal.

Winthrop 2, Buckfield 1

BUCKFIELD — Aaliyah WilsonFalcone and Averie Silva each scored a goal to lift the Ramblers to the MVC win over the Bucks on Thursday.

Gabby Ross and Elsa Goebel-Bail had an assist apiece for Winthrop (1-0-0), and Brooke Turnham made 10 saves.

Molly Bourget scored for Buckfield (0-1-0) and Makenna Ridlon made 12 saves.

Field hockey

Camden Hills 3, Lewiston 2, OT

ROCKPORT — Camden Hills scraped by Lewiston in its opener with a 3-2 overtime field hockey win Thursday.

Lulu Lydon scored her second goal of the game in overtime off an Ani Reinwand assist to put Camden Hills over the top. Lydon first scored 6:50 into the second half. Camden Hills’ other goal came from Claudine Webber in the first.

Lewiston’s Charlotte Gastonguay and Emma Begin each had a goal and an assist in the loss.

Cony 1, Oxford Hills 0

AUGUSTA — Sophie Whitney scored the only goal of the game with 16:12 remaining, lifting the Rams to a season-opening victory in KVAC A action.

Emily Douglas made 14 saves for the Rams. Madison Day stopped five shots for the Vikings.

Leavitt 7, Erskine 1

TURNER — Leavitt opened up the flood gates in its field hockey opener, a 7-1 win over Erskine Academy at home on Thursday.

Kayla Leclerc scored a hat trick and Ginny Twitchell scored twice. Each notched an assist, as well. Abby Prosser and Ava Gagnon also scored in the win.

Bella DeRosa scored for Erskine in the second half.

Emily York saved eight shots for Erskine, while Sophia Castonga saved two shots for Leavitt.

Poland 4, NYA 0

POLAND — Poland scored twice in each half to each a 4-0 shutout win over North Yarmouth Academy in field hockey action Thursday.

Sophie Patenaude, Abby Bsullac, Emma Moreau and Autumn Willis each scored a goal for Poland.

NYA’s goalie Eliza Todd made 22 saves in the loss, while Poland’s Ashton Sturtevant stopped one shot.

St. Dom’s 4, Sacopee Valley 1

HIRAM — St. Dom’s glided to a 4-1 field hockey win over Sacopee Valley on Thursday in both teams’ season opener.

Skye Rogers was the catalyst in the win for the Saints, scoring twice and assisting on another goal. Bella Pelletier and Abbie Mitchell each scored a goal for the Saints.

Alyzia Cox scored Sacopee Valley’s lone goal.

Simone Long saved six shots in the win, while Sacopee Valley’s Amber Barret stopped eight.

Winthrop 5, Dirigo 1

DIXFIELD — Hannah Duley and Maddie Perkins each scored a pair of goals in Winthrop’s 5-1 field hockey win on the road against Dirigo on Thursday.

Gia Francis scored the other goal for Winthrop. Duley’s two goals put the Ramblers up 2-0 before halftime. Brooklyn Gaghan assisted on two of Winthrop’s goals.

Morgan Wood scored Dirigo’s goal in the second half off a Kailey Hackett assist.

Boys soccer

Freeport 5, Gray-New Gloucester 0

FREEPORT— Ethan Prescott had two goals and an assist, and Sam Tourigny, Cam Strong and Finn Sheehan also scored as the Falcons won their season opener.

Jesse Bennell added two assists and Gabe Wagner made three saves for Freeport.

St. Dom’s 3, Lake Region 1

NAPLES — St. Dom’s scored quickly in the first half and never looked back, taking down Lake Region 3-1 in their boys soccer season opener Thursday.

Phillip Kiehl scored to open the game, then Jaden Webster tallied a goal near the end of the first half. Alex Roy scored before the final buzzer to finish the win.

Hayden Tiemblay scored the Lakers’ only goal.

