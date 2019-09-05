AUBURN — Carl Froblom had two third-period goals to help the Twin City Thunder to 5-3 victory over the Islanders Hockey Club in an USPHL-NCDC junior hockey exhibition game Thursday afternoon.

Also scoring in the third period for the Thunder were Bradley Postula and Levente Keresztes.

Islanders HC jumped out to a 3-0 lead as Dhillon Wilde scored in first period and Nick Niemo and Dominiks Marcinkevics extended the lead in the second.

Lucas Vacin started the momentum in the Thunder’s favor with a goal late in the second period.

