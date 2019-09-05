In an USPHL NCDC scrimmage at Norway Savings Bank Arena, Twin City Thunder’s Nick Rashkovsky (25) attempts to score on Islanders goalie Kalle Andersson. The Thunder won 5-3. RAM Sports Photography

AUBURN — Carl Froblom had two third-period goals to help the Twin City Thunder to 5-3 victory over the Islanders Hockey Club in an USPHL-NCDC junior hockey exhibition game Thursday afternoon.

Also scoring in the third period for the Thunder were Bradley Postula and Levente Keresztes.

Islanders HC jumped out to a 3-0 lead as Dhillon Wilde scored in first period and Nick Niemo and Dominiks Marcinkevics extended the lead in the second.

Lucas Vacin started the momentum in the Thunder’s favor with a goal late in the second period.

In USPHL NCDC scrimmage, Twin City Thunder forward Levente Kereztes (27) attempts to skate by Patriks Marcinkevics (17) of the Islanders. The Thunder won 5-3. RAM Sports Photography

Twin City Thunder’s Gonzales Hagerman, left, poke the puck away from Simon Delden of the Islanders Hockey club during an USPHL NCDC scrimmage on Thursday afternoon. The Thunder won, 5-3. RAM Sports Photography

