100 years ago: 1919

The Lewiston Firemen’s Relief Association has received a check for $400 from the Oxford Paper Co. in Rumford, where the Lewiston Fire Department sent its crew and apparatus recently to assist in putting out an enormous fire of pulpwood, which threatened for a time the safety of the buildings in town.

50 years ago: 1969

The Couple’s Club of the Congregation Beth Abraham will meet Saturday evening on Sept. 6, at the Auburn synagogue. Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 8 o’clock and supper will be served at 9 o’clock, followed by dancing and entertainment by well-known comedian and an impressionist Herbie Sells. At midnight Slichos services in the main sanctuary of the synagogue will conclude the session.

25 years ago: 1994

The Military Order of the Cooties Auxiliary, Pup Tent 25, will meet Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at the VFW Post 1603. The date was changed from the first Sunday of the month. Mothers are asked to bring articles for the Togus closet.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

