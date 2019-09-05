Crews from Wyman & Simpson Inc. of Richmond work Thursday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike bridge spanning the Androscoggin River, between Lewiston and Auburn. The work includes concrete deck and steel girder placement, concrete substructure modifications and repairs, paving and guardrail, bridge rail repairs, according to the According to the Maine Turnpike Authority. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Crews from Wyman & Simpson Inc. of Richmond work Thursday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike bridge spanning the Androscoggin River, between Lewiston and Auburn. The work includes concrete deck and steel girder placement, concrete substructure modifications and repairs, paving and guardrail, bridge rail repairs, according to the According to the Maine Turnpike Authority. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
auburn maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles