A monarch butterfly drinks nectar from a flower in a garden on Mill Street in Auburn on Thursday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
An American lady butterfly drinks nectar from a flower in a garden on Mill Street in Auburn on Thursday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
An American lady butterfly drinks nectar from a flower in a garden on Mill Street in Auburn on Thursday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Bees collect pollen from a sunflower in a garden on Mill Street in Auburn on Thursday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A monarch butterfly lands on a flower in a garden on Mill Street in Auburn on Thursday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
An American lady butterfly drinks nectar from a flower in a garden on Mill Street in Auburn on Thursday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
« Previous
Next »