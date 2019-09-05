COUNTY — The Oxford County Educators Association-Retired (OCEA-R) will meet at the Universalist Church in West Paris on September 20, 2019. People will start signing in at 10:30 a.m. A business meeting will about an hour. Members of the church will provide dinner. The program will begin at approximately 1 p.m..
Our guests, Ron and Deidre Fournier, will speak about the Bryant Pond 4-H Camp and Learning Center. Ron is the director. Maine’s Fisheries and Wildlife Department is involved with the Center’s work, which emphasizes conservation and protection of Maine’s natural resources. Ron is a registered Master Maine Guide and has years of experience leading people into the forests and on the waters of Maine. Ron also serves in the role of Maine’s state 4-H Shooting Sports Coordinator.
September is always the first meeting of our “year”. People who have been involved with education, including support staff, are invited to join us. OCEA-R is an opportunity to visit with friends, make new friends, and share experiences. OCEA-R provides scholarships for some Oxford County graduates furthering their education, provides children’s books for Oxford County libraries, and informs its members of issues affecting them and public education.

