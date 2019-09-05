OXFORD—Two thieves, faces covered by masks, smashed in the door to Parkside Variety on Skeetfield Road just after 1 a.m. Wednesday and stole a donation jar. According to Oxford Police Capt. Rickie Jack, two suspects had been identified as of Wednesday, and officers from the department were looking to locate them.

“They entered the store and stole a donation jar for an employee who recently had a stroke. That was the only thing these poor excuses for human beings took. We’ve identified a couple of possible suspects that we’re currently trying to locate right now,” said Oxford Police Capt. Rickie Jack.

Related Video

Parkside Variety owner Charlie Labrecque said he was informed of the break-in by dispatch after a newspaper delivery driver noticed the broken door.

Labrecque said he could care less about the damage to the door; valued at about $1,000. What Labrecque really cares about is the jar; containing about $200, money that was supposed to be donated to Sherry Tirrell, a longtime employee who suffered a stroke in February.

At Parkside Variety on Thursday, Labrecque said that he hopes karma catches up with the suspects. He described his employees as a tight-knit family and said that once the suspects were arrested, the donation jar would go back up.

“If people want to do something, do it for Sherry because she lost the money,” said Labreque.

« Previous

filed under: