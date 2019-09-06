Coach: David Sterling (10th year)
Region: Class A
Last year’s record: 5-5, lost in A North semifinal.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Tony Fournier (C/DL), Gunnar Winslow (T/DL); Junior — Tyson Green (RB/DB).
Key losses: Leighton Girardin (QB), Josh Hamel (WR/DB), Jonathan Knight (WR/DB), Josh Kaiser (RB/DB), Alex Beliveau (OL/DL), Kevin LaChance (OL/DL), Dawson Tracey (OL/DL).
Promising newcomers: Seniors — Cam Yorke (slot), Storm Jipson (slot); Juniors — Aiden Charest (QB); Sophomore — Jack Keefe (QB), John Shea (TE).
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Tired of the shootings? Not nearly enough …
-
Opinion
Thomas Shannon: Mark Cayer for mayor of Lewiston
-
Opinion
Thomas Gift: China has reasons to keep fighting a trade war
-
Opinion
Marianne Williamson: Transform US from a culture of violence to a culture of peace
-
Opinion
Juliette Kayyem: US needs backup plans for its backup plans