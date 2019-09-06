Coach: David Sterling (10th year)

Region: Class A

Last year’s record: 5-5, lost in A North semifinal.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Tony Fournier (C/DL), Gunnar Winslow (T/DL); Junior — Tyson Green (RB/DB).

Key losses: Leighton Girardin (QB), Josh Hamel (WR/DB), Jonathan Knight (WR/DB), Josh Kaiser (RB/DB), Alex Beliveau (OL/DL), Kevin LaChance (OL/DL), Dawson Tracey (OL/DL).

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Cam Yorke (slot), Storm Jipson (slot); Juniors — Aiden Charest (QB); Sophomore —  Jack Keefe (QB), John Shea (TE).

