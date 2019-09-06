Like a few of the public school programs surrounding them, Hebron Academy is entering a new era by switching to eight-man football.
The Lumberjacks and a number of their Evergreen League rivals, including Kents Hill, will compete in the New England Prepatory School Athletic Council’s 10-team eight-man league this season.
