Like a few of the public school programs surrounding them, Hebron Academy is entering a new era by switching to eight-man football.

Hebron 2019 schedule Sept. 28

Hebron vs. Harvey (New York), at Pomfret School (Connecticut) Oct. 4

Hyde at Hebron, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11

Kents Hill at Hebron, 4 p.m. Oct. 19

Holderness at Hebron, 4 p.m. Oct. 26

Hebron at Hyde, 2 p.m. Nov. 1

Hebron at Kents Hill, 3 p.m.

The Lumberjacks and a number of their Evergreen League rivals, including Kents Hill, will compete in the New England Prepatory School Athletic Council’s 10-team eight-man league this season.

