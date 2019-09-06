Hebron Academy is switching to eight-man football with other New England prep schools. Submitted photo

Like a few of the public school programs surrounding them, Hebron Academy is entering a new era by switching to eight-man football.

Hebron 2019 schedule

Sept. 28
Hebron vs. Harvey (New York), at Pomfret School (Connecticut)

Oct. 4
Hyde at Hebron, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 11
Kents Hill at Hebron, 4 p.m.

Oct. 19
Holderness at Hebron, 4 p.m.

Oct. 26
Hebron at Hyde, 2 p.m.

Nov. 1
Hebron at Kents Hill, 3 p.m.

The Lumberjacks and a number of their Evergreen League rivals, including Kents Hill, will compete in the New England Prepatory School Athletic Council’s 10-team eight-man league this season.

