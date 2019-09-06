Coach: Mike Hathaway (18th year)
Region: C South
Last year’s record: 9-2, lost in C South final.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Camden Jordan (slot/DE), Cole Morin (TE/DE), Damion Calder (slot/CB), Riley Parmenter (OL/LB), Dasean Calder (TB/CB), Allen Peabody (TB/SS), Brent Grant (OL/LB), Mark Herman (slot/DB), Keegan Melanson (WR/DB), Jacob Spugnardi (DT), Ben Stone (DT), Garrett Jabbusch (TB/DE), Logan Girard (slot/DB), Rufino Driscoll (WR/DB); Junior — Wyatt Hathaway (QB/DB), Tommy Casey (OL/LB), Isaiah Boehm (OL/DT), Eddie Kern (TB/DB), Ashton Gray (TE/LB); Sophomores — Hunter Hayes (QB/slot/FS), Trevor Poirier (OL/DT).
Key losses: Cole Melanson (C/NT), Stephen Gray (FS/K/P), Oren Shaw (WR), Trevor Lafrance (OL/DT), Bradley Moreau (TB), Max Pelkey (DT), Ian Leadbetter (DT).
Promising newcomers: Juniors — Denver Taylor (WR/DB), Zach Madison (WR/DB), Asa Leavitt (OL/DE), Matt Wallingford (WR/DB), Connor Garrity (OL/DT); Sophomores — Trevor Bosse (slot/DE), Reeve Twitchell (OL/DE), Jack Boutaugh (OL/DT), Jaden Banks (WR/DB).
