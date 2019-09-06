In a conference where many teams return veteran quarterbacks, Lisbon will have to continue without their quarterback and top player over the past two or three years in Lucas Francis. The Greyhounds also lost another big-play threat in Isaiah Thompson and some key contributors on the line.
But they still have an experienced and talented senior nucleus that should once again lead them to or near the top of the Class D South standings.
Seth Leeman moves over from wide receiver to call the signals. Daytona McIver, Cam Bourget and Justin Le all saw carries last year, while Robbie Dick, from St. Dom’s, is a speedy deep threat for Leeman.
The defense should be the typical speedy, physical Lisbon unit but may have to carry more of the load early while the offense finds its footing. Regardless, the Greyhounds should be a factor in November.
