Coach: Devin Roberts (first year)
Region: D South
Last year’s record: 4-5, lost in D South quarterfinal.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Dylan Desroches (QB/DB), Matthew Brown (RB/LB), Allan Hadgen (G/DE), Averie Pingree (T/DT), Isaac Gordon (WR/DB); Junior — Anthony Mazza (RB/LB).
Key losses: Darin Buono (G/DE), Jacob Blanchard (RB/DB), William Bean (WR/LB).
Promising newcomers: Senior — Cody Hemingway (RB/DB); Juniors — Garrett Blodgett (WR/DE), Kyler Heinzen (T/LB); Sophomore — Jonah Byam (G/LB); Freshman — Robert Leveille (RB/DB).
