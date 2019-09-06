Coach: Jim Hersom (sixth year)
Region: D South
Last year’s record: 8-2, lost in Class E final.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Mike Packard (RB/DE), Jacob True (T/DT); Juniors — Chase Nelson (G/NT), Cole Brown (QB/DB), Dallas Berry (RB/DB), Colton Carlow (T/DT).
Key losses: Alex Gorham (RB/LB), Jack Lavorgna (OL/DL).
Promising newcomers: Juniors — Jacob York, Garrett Oliver; Freshmen — Gavin Micks, Body Gray, Charlie Houghton.
