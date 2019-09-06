Devin Roberts, a starter on Mountain Valley’s 2006 state championship team, takes over as head coach after calling the Falcons’ offensive plays the past five years. He still has Dylan Desroches, a three-year starter at quarterbck, to lead the offense and defense, and a lot of speed.

2019 Mountain Valley schedule Sept. 6

Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m. Sept. 13

Oak Hill at Mountain Valley, 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Lisbon at Mountain Valley, 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Camden Hills at Mountain Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 4

Mountain Valley at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, 7 p.m. Oct. 11

Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain, 7 p.m. Oct. 18

Mountain Valley at Dirigo, 7 p.m. Oct. 25

Madison at Mountain Valley, 7 p.m.

What the Falcons lack is experienced depth, so staying healthy will be vital in 2019.

A lot of the weapons surrounding Desroches will be new or see bigger roles, with Anthony Mazza and Cody Hemingway expected to be keys to the running game. They’ll run behind Matt Brown and a solid offensive line.

The defense ranked second in the league last year, allowing 18 points per game, and could be even better this year with playmakers up front such as Brown, who led the team in tackles last season.

With three of their first four games at home, getting off to a good start could be crucial for the Falcons.

