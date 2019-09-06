Coach: David Frey (fourth year)
Region: D South
Last year’s record: 5-4, lost in D South quarterfinal.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Jack Bryant (QB/LB), Brandon Frey (RB/WR/CB), Brandon Coates (RB/DB), Bryson Bailey (OL/DL), Evan Dow (OL/DL), Colby Diaz (OL/DL), Trey Davis (WR/S).
Key losses: Kayle Stewart (RB/LB), Zak Toothaker (RB/LB), Tate Walton (FB/LB), Noah Gilbert (OL/DL), Hunter Quirrion (OL/DL).
Promising newcomers: Junior — Trevor Whelpley (FB/LB); Sophomore — Camden Phillips (WR/DB); Freshmen — Brett Hunt (FB/LB), Reece Davis (slot/LB).
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Tired of the shootings? Not nearly enough …
-
Opinion
Thomas Shannon: Mark Cayer for mayor of Lewiston
-
Opinion
Thomas Gift: China has reasons to keep fighting a trade war
-
Opinion
Marianne Williamson: Transform US from a culture of violence to a culture of peace
-
Opinion
Juliette Kayyem: US needs backup plans for its backup plans