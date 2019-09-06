Coach: David Frey (fourth year)

Region: D South

Last year’s record: 5-4, lost in D South quarterfinal.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Jack Bryant (QB/LB), Brandon Frey (RB/WR/CB), Brandon Coates (RB/DB), Bryson Bailey (OL/DL), Evan Dow (OL/DL), Colby Diaz (OL/DL), Trey Davis (WR/S).

Key losses: Kayle Stewart (RB/LB), Zak Toothaker (RB/LB), Tate Walton (FB/LB), Noah Gilbert (OL/DL), Hunter Quirrion (OL/DL).

Promising newcomers: Junior — Trevor Whelpley (FB/LB); Sophomore — Camden Phillips (WR/DB); Freshmen — Brett Hunt (FB/LB), Reece Davis (slot/LB).

