Thursday, September 5
Telstar at Old Orchard Beach, 7 p.m.
Friday, September 6
Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, 7 p.m.; Edward Little at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.; Dirigo at Lake Region, 7 p.m.; Hermon at Leavitt, 7 p.m.; Cony at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m.; Mtn. Valley at Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m.; Poland at Spruce Mountain, 7 p.m.; Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester, 7 p.m.; Lewiston at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 7
York at Oak Hill, 1:30 p.m.; Fryeburg at Lisbon, 12 p.m.
Friday, September 13
Oak Hill at Mtn. Valley, 7 p.m.; Brunswick at Edward Little, 7 p.m.; Spruce Mountain at Dirigo, 7 p.m.; Bangor at Lewiston, 7 p.m.; Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.; Wells at Poland, 7 p.m.; Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth/Sumner, 6 p.m.; Oxford Hills at Sanford, 7 p.m.; Mt. Blue at Messalonskee, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 14
Sacopee Valley at Telstar, 1:30 p.m.; Leavitt at Fryeburg, 1:30 p.m.; Madison/Carrabec at Lisbon, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, September 20
Thornton at Lewiston, 7 p.m.; Sanford at Edward Little, 7 p.m.; Dirigo at Madison/Carrabec, 7 p.m.; Lisbon at Mtn. Valley, 7 p.m.; York at Poland, 7 p.m.; Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester, 7 p.m.; Leavitt at Foxcroft, 7 p.m.; Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.; Brewer at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 21
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill, 1:30 p.m.; Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills, 1 p.m.
Friday, September 27
Oak Hill at Dirigo, 7 p.m.; Edward Little at Scarborough, 7 p.m.; Lewiston at Cony, 7 p.m.; Poland at Lake Region, 7 p.m.; Camden Hills at Mtn. Valley, 7 p.m.; Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle, 7 p .m.; Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain, 7 p.m.; Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester, 7 p.m.; York at Leavitt, 7 p.m.; Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 28
Boothbay at Telstar, 1:30 p.m.; Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, October 4
Oak Hill at Madison/Carrabec, 7 p.m.; Camden Hills at Dirigo, 7 p.m.; Mtn. Valley at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, 7 p.m.; Mt. Blue at Hampden, 7 p.m.; Leavitt at Poland, 7 p.m.; Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth, 7 p.m.; Sanford at Lewiston, 7 p.m.; Lisbon at Spruce Mountain, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 5
Edward Little at Oxford Hills, 1 p.m.; Telstar at Traip, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 11
Dirigo at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Oak Hill at Bucksport, 7 p.m.; Bangor at Edward Little, 7 p.m.; Nokomis at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, 7 p.m.; Gardiner at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m.; Buckfield at Gorham, 7 p.m.; Mt. Valley at Spruce Mountain, 7 p.m; Bonny Eagle at Lewiston, 7 p.m.; Lisbon at York, 6 p.m.; Oxford Hills at Gorham, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 12
Old Orchard Beach at Telstar, 1:30 p.m; Poland at Fryeburg, 1:30 p.m.; Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat, 11: a.m.; Wells at Leavitt, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 18
Edward Little at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m.; Mtn. Valley at Dirigo, 7 p.m.; Poland at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Telstar at Sacopee Valley, 7 p.m.; Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m.; Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec, 7 p.m.; Lewiston at Scarborough, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 19
Camden Hills at Lisbon, 1:30 p.m.; Oxford Hills at Thornton, 1:30 p.m.; Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach, 1 p.m.; Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, October 25
Edward Little at Thronton, 7 p.m.; Morse at Leavitt, 7 p.m.; Mt. Blue at Skowhegan, 7 pm..; Madison/Carrabec at Mtn. Valley, 7 p.m.; Cape Elizabeth at Poland, 7 p.m.; Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, 7 p.m.; Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Lewiston, 7 p.m.; Scarborough at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 26
Mt. Ararat at Telstar, 1:30 p.m.; Lisbon at Oak Hill, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, November 1
Lewiston at Edward Little, 7 p.m.; Oxford Hills at Bangor, 7 p.m.
