Thursday, September 5

Telstar at Old Orchard Beach, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 6

Maine Central Institute at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, 7 p.m.; Edward Little at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.; Dirigo at Lake Region, 7 p.m.; Hermon at Leavitt, 7 p.m.; Cony at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m.; Mtn. Valley at Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m.; Poland at Spruce Mountain, 7 p.m.; Mt. Ararat at Gray-New Gloucester,  7 p.m.; Lewiston at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

York at Oak Hill, 1:30 p.m.; Fryeburg at Lisbon, 12 p.m.

Friday, September 13

Oak Hill at Mtn. Valley, 7 p.m.; Brunswick at Edward Little, 7 p.m.; Spruce Mountain at Dirigo, 7 p.m.; Bangor at Lewiston, 7 p.m.; Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.; Wells at Poland, 7 p.m.; Gray-New Gloucester at Ellsworth/Sumner, 6 p.m.; Oxford Hills at Sanford, 7 p.m.; Mt. Blue at Messalonskee, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

Sacopee Valley at Telstar, 1:30  p.m.; Leavitt at Fryeburg, 1:30 p.m.; Madison/Carrabec at Lisbon, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, September 20

Thornton at Lewiston, 7 p.m.; Sanford at Edward Little, 7 p.m.; Dirigo at Madison/Carrabec, 7 p.m.; Lisbon at Mtn. Valley, 7 p.m.; York at Poland, 7 p.m.; Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester, 7 p.m.; Leavitt at Foxcroft, 7 p.m.; Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills, 7  p.m.; Brewer at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill, 1:30 p.m.; Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills, 1 p.m.

Friday, September 27

Oak Hill at Dirigo, 7 p.m.; Edward Little at Scarborough, 7 p.m.; Lewiston at Cony, 7 p.m.; Poland at Lake Region, 7 p.m.; Camden Hills at Mtn. Valley, 7 p.m.; Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle, 7 p .m.; Madison/Carrabec at Spruce Mountain, 7 p.m.; Maranacook at Gray-New Gloucester, 7 p.m.; York at Leavitt, 7 p.m.; Mt. Blue at Falmouth/Greely, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 28

Boothbay at Telstar, 1:30 p.m.; Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Lisbon, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, October 4

Oak Hill at Madison/Carrabec, 7 p.m.; Camden Hills at Dirigo, 7 p.m.; Mtn. Valley at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, 7 p.m.; Mt. Blue at Hampden, 7 p.m.; Leavitt at Poland, 7 p.m.; Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth, 7 p.m.; Sanford at Lewiston, 7 p.m.; Lisbon at Spruce Mountain, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

Edward Little at Oxford Hills, 1 p.m.; Telstar at Traip, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 11

Dirigo at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Oak Hill at Bucksport, 7 p.m.; Bangor at Edward Little, 7 p.m.; Nokomis at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, 7 p.m.; Gardiner at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m.; Buckfield at Gorham, 7 p.m.; Mt. Valley at Spruce Mountain, 7 p.m; Bonny Eagle at Lewiston, 7 p.m.; Lisbon at York, 6 p.m.; Oxford Hills at Gorham, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

Old Orchard Beach at Telstar, 1:30 p.m; Poland at Fryeburg, 1:30 p.m.; Gray-New Gloucester at Mt. Ararat, 11: a.m.; Wells at Leavitt, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 18

Edward Little at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m.; Mtn. Valley at Dirigo, 7 p.m.; Poland at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Telstar at Sacopee Valley, 7 p.m.; Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m.; Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Madison/Carrabec, 7 p.m.; Lewiston at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 19

Camden Hills at Lisbon, 1:30 p.m.; Oxford Hills at Thornton, 1:30 p.m.; Gray-New Gloucester at Old Orchard Beach, 1 p.m.; Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, October 25

Edward Little at Thronton, 7 p.m.; Morse at Leavitt, 7 p.m.; Mt. Blue at Skowhegan, 7 pm..; Madison/Carrabec at Mtn. Valley, 7 p.m.; Cape Elizabeth at Poland, 7 p.m.; Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, 7 p.m.; Ellsworth/Sumner at Gray-New Gloucester, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Lewiston, 7 p.m.; Scarborough at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 26

Mt. Ararat at Telstar, 1:30 p.m.; Lisbon at Oak Hill, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, November 1

Lewiston at Edward Little, 7 p.m.; Oxford Hills at Bangor, 7 p.m.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Dirigo Cougars, Edward Little Red Eddies, Gray-New Gloucester Patriots, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils, lisbon greyhounds, monmouth mustangs, Mountain Valley Falcons, Mt. Blue Cougars, oak hill raiders, Oxford Hills Vikings, Poland Knights, Spruce Mountain Phoenix, Telstar Rebels, winthrop rambers, winthrop/monmouth ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles