TURNER — Quarterback Wyatt Hathaway ran for a 23-yard touchdown and passed for two other scores as Leavitt grabbed a 44-6 victory over Hermon in the football season opener Friday evening.

Dasean Calder led off the game with a 75-yard touchdown for the Hornets (1-0), and racked up 152 yards on five carries. Calder also had one reception for 80 yards..

Josh Tubbs put the Hawks (0-1) on the board with a 2-yard run in the second quarter, but a two-point conversion failed and Leavitt led 24-6 at the half.

Keegan Melanson had four receptions for 121 yards, and caught 63-yard pass for a second quarter touchdown for Leavitt.

FIELD HOCKEY

Oak Hill 3, Spruce Mountain 1

WALES — Adelle Surette had three goals to lift Oak Hill to a 3-1 victory over Spruce Mountain in an MVC field hockey game Friday.

Two goals were assisted by Angela Strout off of corners. Desirae Dumais also had an assist.

Kiara Levesque had 10 saves and Nataliegh Moody stopped two shots for the Raiders (1-0).

Jenna Martin scored the Phoenix’s (0-1) lone goal, while Alicia Bridges made three saves.

Mountain Valley 9, Telstar 0

RUMFORD — Riley Sevigny had four goals and two assists to lift Mountain Valley to a 9-0 victory over Telstar in field hockey action Friday.

Avery Sevigny chipped in with two goals and five assists for the Falcons (1-0). Autumn Freeman had a goal and an assist, while Taylor Duguay and Lauren Pepin each had a goal each. Nora Tag made two saves in the win.

Perry Morton made 10 saves for Telstar (0-1).

Winthrop 1, Lisbon 0

WINTHROP — Hannah Duley scored an unassisted goal in the second half to lift the Ramblers to the MVC field hockey win Friday

Elle Folsom made two saves for Winthrop (1-0-0).

Becky Budesheim stopped 18 shots for Lisbon (0-1-0).

BOYS SOCCER

Hall-Dale 5, Oak Hill 1

FARMING DALE — Josh Nadeau had two goals and two assists to lead Hall-Dale to a 5-1 win over Oak Hill in Mountain Valley Conference boys soccer action Friday.

Logan Dupont, Akira Warren and Camden Adams also scored for Hall-Dale (1-0-0). Ian Stebbins added two assists and Sam Sheaffer made 16 saves.

Nico Soucy scored for Oak Hill (0-1-0), while Cole Whitten made four saves.

Leavitt 7, Oceanside 0

TURNER — Cooper McGray scored three goals to help Leavitt to a season-opening 7-0 boys soccer win over Oceanside on Friday.

McGray opened the scoring with a pair of goals, and Blake Springer scored two more to give the Hornets a 4-0 lead at halftime. McGray, Garrett Gaudin and Zack Morrison netted goals in the second half. Ian Redstone recorded a team-high two assists.

Oceanside goalie Isaiah Meklin made 14 saves, and Leavitt goalie Blaine Clark stopped six shots.

Lisbon 3, Spruce Mountain 2

JAY — Lisbon opened up the season with a 3-2 boys soccer victory over Spruce Mountain on Friday.

DJ Douglass, Jack Tibbets and Elijah Fullerton each had a goal for the Greyhounds (1-0), and Sean Moore only needed to make two saves.

Cameron Cain had both of the Phoenix’s (0-1) goals in the second half, while Cullan Johnson had one assist. Jacob Bryant made 20 saves in the losing effort.

Mt. Abram 9, Dirigo 2

SALEM — Cam Walters scored three goals and six different players added a goal apiece to lead Mt Abram to a 9-2boys soccer win over Dirigo on Friday..

Other goal scorers for the Roadrunners were Evan Allen, Hunter Warren, Nate Luce, Jon Jordan, Kenyon Pillsbury and Kaden Pillsbury.

The score at the half was 6-0 Mt Abram. Ian Allen made six saves on eight shots for Mt Abram.

Both of Dirigo’s goals were scored in the second half by Mateo LaPoint. Dirigo goalkeeper Derak Ducharme made 10 saves on 19 shots.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fryeburg Academy 3, Poland 1

FRYEBURG — Luna Barrionuevo, Sharlah-Mae Day and Brooke Emery scored for the Raiders in their season-opening win Friday.

Halie Vachon tallied Poland’s only score.

Jordan Eastman had 10 saves for Fryeburg.

Hampden 1, Lewiston 0

LEWISTON — Helen Shearer scored the lone goal as Hampden Academy edged Lewiston 1-0 in girls soccer play Friday.

The Broncos (1-0) outpaced the Blue Devils (0-1) with a 6-3 margin in corners.

Goalie Isabella McLaughlin made one save for Hampden Academy, while Gemma Landry prevented 10 for Lewiston.

