FARMINGTON – Patricia Susan Stillman, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at the Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. She was born on Dec. 18, 1941 in Indiana, Pa., the only child to Florent Henico, a coal miner, and his wife Susan.

She had an uneventful childhood, graduated from the Indiana Joint High School in 1959, and completed her undergraduate studies in Home Economics in three years at the Indiana State College of Pennsylvania. Two weeks later, she began work as a caseworker for the Indiana County Board of Assistance which led to a similar job at the nearby Torrance State Hospital. After leaving Torrance in 1974, she worked for the Indiana University of Pennsylvania as an instructor in the Home Economics Department. When Ray’s employment took the whole family to central Pennsylvanis, she worked for the Centre County MH/MR Base Service Unit as a case manager and then as Director. This move presented the opportunity to complete her Master’s degree in Adult Education. From 1987 until she retired in 1999, she worked in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, first at the Rockview State Prison as a counselor and later as the Mental Health Liaison. Then, after a family move to northeast Pennsylvania, at the Retreat State Prison as a counselor and then Unit Manager. Along the way, she was a devoted wife and mother who helped provide a stable and loving home and raise two wonderful sons.

Retirement brought more time to enjoy her many pets, her greenhouse, her gardens and, the absence of the 5 a.m. alarm clock. It expanded opportunities to attend auctions, explore yard sales, flea markets and antique shops. Both the hunt and the negotiations to purchase cups and saucers, glass ware, pottery, decoys, and other things brought her joy. There was more time to read and her books adorned most of the flat surfaces in the house. Upon moving to Farmington in 2007, these activities continued, but in addition she became an active participant in programs through the Gold LEAF Institute at UMF, and for the past four years has served as the Board Secretary for the organization. She was also a past member of the Mt. Blue Garden Club. Through all these years, there was one special pleasure she never passed up – not the cherry on top, but the ice cream sundae underneath.

She will always hold that most warm and treasured spot in the hearts of her husband Ray; her elder son Michael and wife Carmen from Farmington; and her younger son David from Poland, Maine. Others from away who mourn her passing include her brother-in-law Mark and wife Diane, their children Jonathan, Lauren and husband John in Pittsburgh, Pa.; her grandson Joshua in Carlsbad, Calif.; and many relatives and friends across the state of Pennsylvania and beyond. And of course, her many friends in and around Farmington.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be an opportunity to celebrate Pat’s life at LaFluer’s Restaurant, 224 Main St., in Jay. The family asks that you notify Ray in advance if you plan to attend.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 448 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

In lieu of flowers please consider a remembrance gift to a charity or NGO you value and support

