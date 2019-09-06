A 44-year old Portland man who was found semi-conscious in the Old Port early Friday morning has died, according to police.

Workers collecting trash found the man near 87 Free St. at about 2 a.m. and performed CPR. Paramedics who were called to the scene by the workers could not resuscitate the man.

The identity of the man is unknown but police say he had been seen walking west on Free Street near the Cross Insurance Arena with another man, also unknown, who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and who was last seen on Oak Street.

The man’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta.

Anyone with information that could assist police in the investigation is asked to call (207) 874-8575

