NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer Free Friday Night activities from 6 to 8 p.m. in September. The activities are chemical-free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza, popcorn and drinks are available.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. each Saturday at the Norway Grange. All are welcome.

The Table Free Friday Fun Night will celebrate September birthdays with cake and games from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6. On Sept. 13 the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a 1960s night with music and games.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a night of bottle painting. Sharon and Nikki will guide the process and each person can take their painted bottle home. On Sept. 27 there will be no Free Friday Fun night as the Grange will be set up for the 3-C Free Clothing Giveaway the next day.

The Table will host the popular 3-C (Clothing, Coffee and Cookies) Giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28. Donations of lightly used or new clothing and light housekeeping items are accepted year round for this event. New socks and underwear are always needed.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, the Norway Grange and the community.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities, call A-J Alexander, director of The Table Ministries, at 207-461-3093 (leave a message) or email [email protected]

