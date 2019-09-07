Bradley residents who take part in the town’s semi-annual cleanup will pay more to get rid of their junk.

At a recent town council meeting. Town manager Melissa Doane said she would be contacting Sullivan’s and Electronic waste to set up a fall cleanup. She noted that revenues from the cleanup were anticipated at $3,500, based on the expectation that the town charge $15 per sticker. Historically, the town averages about 40 tons of trash at its cleanups; The fee is based on that, a disposal fee of $81 a ton, and an average number of anual stickers sold of 235.

Doane said she wished to confirm that the town council wished to charge for the cleanup before setting the date and ordering stickers. Councilors said the town should move forward with the proposal, noting that it is a good deal for disposal.

Doane added what is now accepted in normal weekly household waste pickup with Fiberight is different that what was accepted by PERC, and that she anticipated higher tonnage and costs for cleanups as a result. She additionally said that someone would need to be onsite for the cleanup to ensure that stickers have been purchased and people are hauling no more than two loads; Councilor Mark Ketch suggested that the town possibly could allow resident to purchase tickets at the disposal site.

Councilors agreed at the end of their discussion to charge the new fee.

