PARIS — Allison Slicer scored twice, her first two goals of her career, to help Oxford Hills grab a 6-1 KVAC field hockey win over Brewer on Saturday.

Slicer led all scorers with two goals, while also receiving help from Siera Carson, Brooke Carson, Lauren Merrill and Megan Godbout, who all scored one goal each.

Caitlin Cook scored the lone goal for Brewer.

Madison Diaz saved 12 shots in the loss, while Vikings goalie Madison Day saved seven shots.

Skowhegan 10, Lewiston 0

LEWISTON — Skowhegan earned its second win of the field hockey season with a 10-0 shutout win over Lewiston on Saturday.

Alexis Michonski scored four times, once in the first half and three times in the second, to lead all scorers. Breagh Kennedy scored three of her own, followed by goals from Emily Reichenbach, Kayla Furbush and Brooklyn Hubbard.

Skowhegan held a 12-1 edge over Lewiston in penalty corners.

Freeport 4, Poland 0

FREEPORT — Ally Randall scored 46 seconds in and that was all Freeport needed to beat Poland on Saturday in WMC field hockey.

The Falcons got second-half goals from Aynslie Decker and Kyla Harvey, who put in a pair 39 seconds apart.

The Knights couldn’t get a shot off against the Freeport defense. Poland goalie Ashton Sturtevant had to deal with 16 Freeport shots.

Boys soccer

Richmond 3, Rangeley 2

RICHMOND — Cole Alexander scored a pair of late first-half goals and the Bobcats held on for the East-West Conference win in Richmond.

Dakotah Gilpatric scored midway through the second half for Richmond (1-0). Ben Gardner had two assists in the win.

Matt Strout scored both goals for Rangeley (0-1). Greg Burgess made seven saves in the loss.

Girls soccer

Leavitt 4, Oceanside 0

ROCKLAND — Leavitt used a balanced attack to dismantle Oceanside on Friday in a 4-0 win.

Leavitt jumped out to a 3-0 lead before halftime and added one in the second half for good measure. Four different players — Kaitlyn Anair, Sarah Perkins, Emma Chiasson and Leah Maheux — each scored a goal. Maheux added three assists, as well.

Leavitt’s Shelby Varney saved three shots in the victory.

Men’s soccer

Bates 3, Hamilton 1

Luke Protti scored twice and Myles Guerrier added a goal as the Bobcats (2-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Continentals (0-2, 0-2) in Clinton, New York.

Aidan Wood scored for Hamilton.

CMCC 5, VTC 0

AUBURN — Central Maine Community College started its season off with a bang, defeating Vermont Technical College 5-0.

CM (1-0) earned goals from five different players. Dalton Wing, Garrett Addison and Mnawar Dubai scored in the first half, while Joel Masikini and Asad Abukar scored in the second.

Thomas Ferguson of VTC (0-4-1) made eight saves, while Austin Wing saved four shots in the victory.

Women’s soccer

Hamilton 6, Bates 1

The Continentals (1-1, 1-1 NESCAC) jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead and received goals from six different players to easily handle the Bobcats (1-1, 1-1) at Clinton, New York.

Riley Turcotte had a second-half goal for Bates.

Katherine Nuckols recorded 12 saves for the Bobcats, Rachel Pike had a pair of saves for Hamilton.

College field hockey

Bates 3, Hamilton 2, OT

Paige Cote slapped in a shot from the top of the circle off a Grace Fitzgerald penalty corner 4:56 into the first overtime to lift the Bobcats past Continentals in a season-opener at Clinton, New York.

Bridget Thompson and Abigail Ford each record first-half goals to give Bates a 2-1 lead.

Maddie Beitler had a goal in the second and fourth quarters for Hamilton.

