100 years ago: 1919

September days bring no decrease in the throng of visitors at Ricker Hill, the Poland Spring House and the Mansion House, and promise to be filled well up to October. There have been more automobile tourists here this year than ever before. In particular from the far southwest and middle-west. Prominently among the nation from New York who have spent the season at the Samoset in Rockland, and will stay here during September, are Mr. and Mrs.William H. Mead and Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Shultz, all of whom have been here before.

50 years ago: 1969

Strange as it may seem there ARE cherry blossoms in bloom at this time of the year. Where? At the Lake Street School, Auburn. One of the many Japanese cherry trees along the front walk of the Lake Street side has two, 4-inch-deep pink blossoms. Principal Ronald Logan of the Lake Street Elementary School said the trees were planted many years ago by the PTA, and presently they are the size of crab apple trees.

25 years ago: 1994

The Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club, in cooperation with Lewiston Adult Education, will offer an amateur radio license course at Lewiston High School. The class is designed to teach the students everything needed to pass the FCC exam, which is given during the last class period.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

