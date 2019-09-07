Orono High School has canceled its 2019 varsity football season, just days before the regular season was to begin.

OHS Athletic Director Mike Archer announced the cancellation on Aug. 29, citing low number and difficulties with positional personnel. Orono had just 18 players,including six freshmen and only two linemen, at a scrimmage a few days prior to the announcement.

Orono High School now will request a JV schedule.

“Our administration feels that this is in the best interest of our current players safety and well being and also maintains our ability to retain a varsity schedule for the 2020 season,” said Archer. “Staff met with our parents and players and although there is some disappointment, I think there is also some sense of relief and optimism that our players will be placed in a more safe and competitive setting on a weekly basis. We look at this as a great opportunity to keep Orono football alive for our current players as well as our future players at the Middle School.”

The JV hames will now be played on Monday evenings at 6 p.m.; admission will remain the same, and concessions will be operated by the Booster Club. A full schedule was expected to be completed this week, after the Times went to press for early holiday deadline.

“ I will work with Big East Commissioner Bunky Dow to assist in filling the void with other opponents due to the void we have created in their schedules,” said Archer.

