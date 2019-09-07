AUBURN — Tom Kendall, chair of the Auburn School Committee and a longtime local skiing supporter and fixture in the Northeast nordic skiing community, died Friday night.

“It’s a very very sad day right now,” said Auburn schools Superintendent Katy Grondin. Grondin said Kendall was a central figure in the committee’s and department’s efforts to get a new Edward Little High School building approved by voters this year.

“He just had such a passion for education. That’s why it’s so sad; he was so dedicated. With this new high school project, he put in so many hours. He saw this as such a benefit not only to the students but to the staff.”

Kendall died from complications days after falling off a roof while making repairs.

He was an Edward Little High School graduate and competitive skier who later became heavily involved in the development of Auburn’s ski community as well as ski race timing for high school and college events throughout the Northeast.

According to a 2015 Maine Ski Hall of Hame induction, Kendall was skiing competitively by the age of 10. At Edward Little, he was a member of two Maine State High School Championship teams and a New England Championship team, and went on to ski for Dartmouth College.

After graduation, he was the cross country assistant chief of protocol at the 1980 Olympics, timing events there and at the World Cup. He also served as chief of timing at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics.

Auburn Middle School alpine ski coach Darcy Smyth said Kendall was as much a champion of the local ski community as he was the education system.

Smyth said her mother was very close to the Kendall family and spent much of her childhood racing with them. Tom became involved with the local ski community when his own children began to race, and after, his involvement remained a treasured part of the skiing community, she said.

He helped organize the popular, annual Auburn Ski Swap, and used his own computer program to keep track of vendors and profits. According to Smyth, he never let young skiers go without.

“Everybody knows Tom Kendall. You can walk down the street here in Auburn and everyone knows who he was. . . . He was just a kind, caring, gentle guy who never let the ski community fail. We always had all of our stuff for our ski teams. We were well equipped, and no kid went behind.”

As a timer and an expert computer coder, Kendall played an important role in the nordic ski community, timing many nordic races in New England on the high school and college level.

Auburn Ski Association President Kevin Arel said being able to time ski competitions is a technically difficult and incredibly important skill Kendall excelled in.

“Timing is huge. It’s kind of like playing baseball without a scoreboard . . . timing is very important,’ said Arel. “Tom made it clear he could time anything.”

Kendall will be missed, Arel said Saturday.

“He’s going to be missed and is never going to be able to be replaced. I’ve gotten to know Tom just on the skiing side, but he’s been fabulous to work with, always a wealth of information, and always has great ideas.”

Grondin agreed.

“‘He really saw education as a cornerstone,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

According to Grondin, in addition to his work on the new high school project, Kendall supported the school’s laptop initiative as one way to prepare students for the 21st century.

Though Kendall wasn’t a teacher himself, Grondin said Kendall was “civically minded,” with a real passion for education.

“He was a champion for the school department. He was dedicated to always moving the school department forward and providing the best education for its students,” she said.

A thoughtful, gentle man who worked for collaboration over conflict, Grondin said Kendall understood the role of the school committee and tried to find meaningful solutions that benefited taxpayers and students.

“He was very thoughtful, and really thinking through things. . . . He didn’t do it for his ego. He did it to make a difference,” Grondin said.

