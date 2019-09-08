DEAR SUN SPOTS: The L/A Veterans Council would like to make an urgent appeal to all the family and friends of veterans either serving now or who have retired or passed on. You can make a lasting gift in their memory by submitting the names of these loved ones to be inscribed on our next monument at the Veterans Memorial Park by the Great Falls in Lewiston.

We are taking names now for our 32nd monument. Currently, we are running short of our goal to have all 216 names for our next monument that is scheduled to be unveiled on Memorial Day Weekend, 2020. We only have 30 names so far this year so any applications would be greatly appreciated. If we do not have all the names needed, we will not have an unveiling of the memorial next year, making it the first time in the history of the Veterans Memorial Park that we do not unveil a new stone.

The only requisite is that the veteran has served honorably and there is proof of service, such as a copy of a DD214, honorable discharge, photo of a military grave marker, dog tags, a photo of the service member in uniform, obituary, commendations from Department of Defense, etc. Veterans must be originally from Maine or have family ties to the state. This honor applies to all members of all branches of the military who served in any war or conflict, or during peacetime.

Forms can be obtained by either calling or emailing Norm Cote at 782-1725 or at [email protected] <[email protected].

Applications can also be found at the Cities of Lewiston and Auburn websites at

https://www.lewistonmaine.gov/ or http://www.auburnmaine.gov/ . There is a small fee of $35.00 to cover engraving costs.

A list of all the names on our monuments is also on those sites. Just type “veteran” in the search box. Thank you to Sun Spots and your readership for all of your help over the years.—Normand, Treasurer, L/A Veterans Council, Lewiston

ANSWER: This is a fantastic opportunity to honor a loved one who has served in the military.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Once again the Leeds Clothing Center is so very thankful for Sun Spots. Our last bag sale was a great success and the money raised will be put to good use at the food pantry.

We will be having another $2.00 bag sale for clothing Sept. 28 at the center on Church Hill Road in Leeds from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sun Spots is so good to all the nonprofits in the area for all the help in getting the word out.—No name, no town

ANSWER: I never cease to tire of helping out nonprofits. It is my way to honor and respect all the commitment, generosity, and time all volunteers and employees of these organizations give to make their communities a better place.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Given the parking limitations and my difficulty with walking, I would like to give a very special thank-you to St. Mary’s valet service. This service does not seem to be available every day, but is very much appreciated when it is. — Elaine McCarty, no town

