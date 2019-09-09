Riley Sevigny scored four goals as the Mountain Valley rolled to an 8-0 MVC victory over host Hall-Dale in Farmingdale on Monday.

Avery Sevigny and Taylor Duguay scored two goals apiece, while Nora Tag got the win in goal for the Falcons (2-0).

Kelsey Cormier stopped 13 shots for the Bulldogs (0-2).

Poland 7, Sacopee Valley 1

SOUTH HIRAM — Emma Kilton scored three goals as the Knights (2-1) downed the Hawks (0-3).

Tika Eastman scored from Olivia Barriault and Amber Barrett recorded 34 saves for Sacopee.

Spruce Mountain 4, Telstar 0

BETHEL — Spruce Mountain scored two goals in each half in its shutout of Telstar on Monday on the road.

Auri Armandi scored a goal in the first half, and again in the second, to lead all scorers with two. Jenna Martin and Mariyah Fournier also added a goal each in the win.

Spruce Mountain’s Alicia Bridges and Jayden Achorn saved one and three shots, respectively. Telstar’s Perry Morton saved 13 in defeat.

Edward Little 0, Camden Hills 0, 2OT

ROCKPORT — Edward Little traveled to take on Camden Hills on Monday and left with a 0-0 tie.

The two teams battled through two overtimes, but both goalies stood on their heads to keep their teams in it. Elise Syphers of Edward Little (0-1-1) saved nine shots, while on the other side Vicki Balla of Camden Hills (1-0-1) saved 10.

The Red Eddies had 13 corners, one less than the Windjammers’ 14.

York 6, St. Dominic 2

YORK — Ashley Carney scored two goals to lead the Wildcats (3-0) over St. Dom’s (1-1).

Lexi Brent, Ashley LaPierre, Bailey Oliver and Abby Armlin also scored for York. Lorelei Bonney and Anna Cote had goals for the Saints.

Kaitlynn Nowell stopped five shots for the Wildcats. Simone Long had 21 saves for St. Dom’s.

Boys soccer

Hall-Dale 9, Spruce Mountain 2

FARMINGDALE — The Bulldogs scored seven goals in a seven-minute span in the second half to break a tie and pull away to the MVC win.

Camden Adams scored four goals for Hall-Dale (2-0-0), while Akira Warren had two goals and an assist. Josh Nadeau added a goal and an assist, and Ian Stebbins and Andy Schobil also found the back of the net in the victory.

For Spruce Mountain (0-2-0), Jack Gilbert and Kaleb Finelli scored goals, with Finell’s strike tying the game early in the second half after the Phoenix rallied from an early two-goal deficit.

