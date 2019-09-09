AUBURN — City Councilor Holly Lasagna has officially announced her re-election campaign for Ward 1 in the Nov. 5 election.

In a campaign statement released last week, Lasagna emphasized the importance of helping to address citizen concerns as city councilor.

“It has been such a pleasure and privilege to serve my community for the past two years, working on issues that are important to my neighbors and to this city,” she said.

“I love listening to people, learning what matters to them and then rolling up my sleeves to help accomplish what needs to be done. I am eager to continue this important work for another term.”

Lasagna was elected to the Ward 1 seat in 2017.

Lasagna, who works at Healthy Androscoggin, said her extensive work experience in community public health and community-based education has taught her “the importance of collaboration and consensus-building in getting things done.”

As a result, she said: “I have worked diligently on the City Council to create a culture of respect, collaboration and thoughtful dialogue among my colleagues. This will continue to be

essential as we address important, complex issues in the future.”

She said among the issues that are key to Auburn’s future are “preserving the natural environment of our community while thoughtfully and carefully considering how we can grow and attract young people and families; maintaining Lake Auburn as a safe source of drinking water;” and an “informed discussion about how to preserve Auburn’s Agriculture and Resource Protection Zone while providing ways to grow our local food system and allow appropriate new uses.”

Lasagna also highlighted her work on the new Edward Little High School planning committee.

