The Maine Turnpike Authority announced Monday that Lewiston’s Park and Ride at 1243 Lisbon St. will be closed for about a week for maintenance, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
People with vehicles in the lot must remove them by then to avoid being towed.
For more information, contact the Maine Turnpike Authority at 207-871-7771, ext. 122.
