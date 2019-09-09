The Maine Turnpike Authority announced Monday that Lewiston’s Park and Ride at 1243 Lisbon St. will be closed for about a week for maintenance, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.

People with vehicles in the lot must remove them by then to avoid being towed.

For more information, contact the Maine Turnpike Authority at 207-871-7771, ext. 122.

