LIVERMORE FALLS — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting of a vehicle parked in a driveway at a residence at 23 Baldwin St. that is believed to have occurred on Saturday night, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said.

Police have collected evidence, including some bullet casings and bullets, that are going to a state crime laboratory analysis, he said.

Residents remember hearing pops between 8:30 and 9 p.m.

A resident went outside and didn’t see anything wrong.

The owner of the car was asked by a friend on Sunday what happened to his vehicle, Steward said.

The shooting was reported at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday.

The body of the car was shot four times. The mother of the vehicle owner said the shots were close to the wiring but it is still operable, he said.

Police do have a couple of reports of a vehicle speeding off. Baldwin Street is off of Route 133/Pleasant Street and High Street.

Police are asking if anyone saw anything suspicious Saturday night in the lower Baldwin Street area, or if anyone has information about the shooting to call the Livermore Falls Police Department at 897-3424.

