FARMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday unanimously approved spending up to $50,000 from the fire equipment reserve account for anticipated repairs to Engine 2.

The department may use its discretion on the timing of repairs.

Town Manager Richard Davis said the 1995 pumper is in good condition for its age. Several issues caused it to fail a Maine Department of Transportation inspection. The estimated cost to rectify those safety issues is $10,540 with funding available immediately from the operating budget.

An additional appropriation of $48,455 from the reserve account would be needed to address remaining issues with the truck to prolong its service life another five years.

Fire Chief Terry Bell said, “We did do a lot of stuff in-house. I’d like to fix the DOT stuff, get it road-worthy. We may not need to do the other stuff immediately.”

Fire Capt. TD Hardy said the other repairs to Engine 2 would have to be done in Portland.

“We can’t go without that truck for six or eight weeks,” he said. “The truck passed the pump test. It’s good for another year. Get a committee together to look at what the future will hold.”

Bell said he obtained a quote for a used 2007 truck that has 18,000 miles and 1,700 hours of use on it. The asking price is $245,000. He said the used truck couldn’t replace Engine 1 because it doesn’t have enough compartment space. Two-thirds of the reserve money would be needed to buy that truck.

Engine 1 is a 2002 vehicle with frame and electrical issues. The estimated cost to replace it, provided by three vendors, is between $675,000 and $790,000. The question of replacing it will go to voters Nov. 5.

“There will be $300,000 to put toward the purchase from the reserve account. We’re looking to borrow about $500,000,” Bell said.

In other business, the board approved a deadline of 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, for applications to fill a seat on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors until the March town meeting.

Board member Isaac Raymond resigned because of a conflict of interest. Applications are available on the town’s website, farmington-maine.org/.

