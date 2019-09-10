SALEM — Lily Day scored midway through the second half to carry Mt. Abram to a 2-1 girls soccer victory over Oak Hill on Tuesday.

After Olivia Roderick scored for Mt. Abram (2-0) early in the first half, Gabby Chessie scored with 9:42 left before halftime to tie it up for Oak Hill (0-2).

With 14:42 left in the game, Day found the back of the net off a corner kick from Madison Phelps to pull out the win.

Emily Kidd made seven saves in the win, while Paige Gonya saved four shots in defeat.

Buckfield 11, Boothbay 0

BOOTHBAY — Buckfield traveled to Boothbay and ran away with an 11-0 girls soccer win on Tuesday.

Molly Bourget and Grace Chapman scored three goals each for the Bucks, who also got two apiece from Madison Turcotte and Josephine Replogle. Lynn Szabo also had a goal.

Buckfield’s Mackenna Ridlon saved one shot and Emilie Crocker saved 23 shots in the loss.

Monmouth 11, Telstar 0

MONMOUTH — Audrey Fletcher scored three goals and became Monmouth’s all-time leading goal-scorer in an MVC victory over Telstar on Tuesday.

With her final goal of the evening, Fletcher passed her sister, Haley Fletcher, with 84 career goals, most in program history.

Alicen Burnham and Mya Sirois each added three goals for the Mustangs (2-0-0).

Telstar falls to 1-1-0.

Mountain Valley 1, Spruce Mountain 0

JAY — Mountain Valley scored a second-half goal to take down Spruce Mountain 1-0 on Tuesday in girls soccer action.

Saydi Garbarini scored to put the Falcons (1-1) on top.

Mountain Valley’s Justice Gendron saved 12 shots, as did Emma Towers of Spruce Mountain (0-2).

Mt. Blue 4, Skowhegan 1

FARMINGTON — Eryn Parlin scored a pair of goals as part of a three-goal second half as the Cougars earned a KVAC win.

Lexi Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist in the win for Mt. Blue (2-0-0). Hannah Wilbur also had a goal for the Cougars, while Meren Zeliger, Emma White and Kiely Reynolds had assists. Caitlin Burke and Aislin Reynolds handled goalkeeping duties.

Skowhegan (1-1-0) scored on a penalty kick by Kaitlyn Baker in the first half. Amber Merry and Reese Danforth shared time in goal.

NYA 5, St. Dom’s 1

YARMOUTH — Serena Mower and Natalie Farrell each scored twice in the first half as the Panthers (2-0) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in a win over the Saints (0-2).

Angel Huntsmen added a second-half goal. Jessica Zimmerman scored for St. Dom’s.

Carley Downey turned aside five shots for the Panthers, while Hannah Kenney had 12 saves for the Saints.

Rangeley 8, Valley 0

RANGELEY — Three Rangeley players scored braces as the home team defended its field in an 8-0 girls soccer win over Valley on Tuesday.

Olivia Pye, Lauren Eastlack and Amelia Stokes each scored twice in the win, and Winnie Larochelle and Mya Laliberte added a goal apiece.

Larochelle saved four shots for Rangeley (1-1), while Jada Ward stopped 15 shots for Valley (0-1).

Winthrop 5, Madison 2

WINTHROP — Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored four goals to lead the Ramblers to an MVC win over the Bulldogs.

Averie Silva added a goal for Winthrop (2-0-0). Brooke Burnham had 14 saves.

Emily Edgerly and Cara McGray scored goals for Madison (1-1-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

Oxford Hills 3, Lewiston 0

PARIS — Oxford Hills took care of business at home on Tuesday, taking down Lewiston 3-0 in field hockey action.

Brooke Carson scored a goal in each half, and Jade Smedberg chipped in a goal for the Vikings.

Lake Region 6, Gray-NG 1

SOUTH HIRAM — Kaitlyn Plummer recorded a hat trick, and Sadie Tirrell and Chantale Symonds also scored as the Lakers (2-0) handled the Patriots (1-1) on Tuesday.

Mackenzie Baston made 19 saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

BOYS SOCCER

Rangeley 9, Valley 0

RANGELEY — Ken Thompson scored three goals to lead Rangeley to a 9-0 boys soccer win over Valley on Tuesday.

Charlie Pye and Matt Stout scored a pair of goals each, while Gaige Savage and Connor Hall had one apiece.

Garrett Burgess saved two shots in the win, and Thomas Bishop stopped 13 shots for Valley.

Gray-NG 6, Lake Region 0

GRAY — Gray-New Gloucester didn’t waste much time revving up its offense in its 6-0 boys soccer win over Lake Region on Tuesday.

Josh Michaud led the Patriots (1-1) with four goals, his first coming in the eighth minute to open up the scoring. Gray-NG also received a goal apiece from Wyatt Kenney and Drew LaCerta.

The Patriots outshot Lake Region (0-3) 18-6.

St. Dom’s 5, NYA 3

AUBURN — Jacques Ouellette scored twice and St. Dom’s built a 4-1 halftime lead on the way to a 5-3 win over North Yarmouth Academy on Tuesday in boys socce actionr.

Philip Kiehl, Alex Roy and Leo Naous also scored for the Saints (2-0).

NYA (0-1) received two goals from Charles Rohde and one from Seamus Rohde.

St. Dom’s keeper Matt Gosselin made 15 saves. Alex Wignall stopped four shots for NYA.

« Previous

filed under: