High School Girls Soccer
Telstar 4, Lisbon 0, Sept. 5-Telstar started their 2019 season with a win over Lisbon at home. The women played as a strong cohesive unit throughout the entirety of the game. Early in the first half, Macie Hallett scored two goals assisted by Emma Kruse, which set the momentum in Telstar’s favor. Luci Rothwell had big saves throughout the game, giving the Telstar even more confidence and earning the shutout. In the second half Calla Orino, and Aneah Bartlett both scored and assisted each other to lock in the win. It was the teamwork, and communication that the women put together that put Telstar on top. – Coach David Lynch
