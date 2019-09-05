BETHEL — At last week’s SAD 44 School Board meeting approved the appointment of Tanya Arsenault as the Crescent Park School principal/educator effectiveness coach.

She will receive a salary of $75,000 for each of the next two years.

Arsenault has worked in SAD 44 for 10 years, according to Supt. Dave Murphy. She taught grades 3 and 4 at Woodstock and also chaired various curriculum projects during that time.

“She became the K-12 instructional coach last year and worked closely with all staff (including CPS) in that capacity,” he said.

Other staff approved at the meeting included: Michael Muir, technology director at a salary of $73,658; and first probationary contract teachers Katina Colombotos (part-time Woodstock Elementary School licensed clinical social worker), Carole Del Duca (CPS grade 4 teacher), and Elizabeth Repetto (part-time CPS guidance counselor).

Directors also authorized the establishment of a Sister School Agreement with the Wenzhou No 51 High School in China. A dozen students from that school visited Bethel for a week this summer, learning about the area and spending time with Telstar students. A group of Telstar students is expected to travel there this fall.

Murphy said the hope is to eventually have students from the Chinese school attend Telstar High School for a school year. Of the group from China that visited this summer, he said, two students expressed serious interest in possibly taking part in such a program.

The board also approved District Emergency Plans for this school year after Scott Parker, SAD 44 emergency planning consultant, presented the plan to directors.

