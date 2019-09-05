BETHEL — At last week’s SAD 44 School Board meeting approved the appointment of Tanya Arsenault as the Crescent Park School principal/educator effectiveness coach.
She will receive a salary of $75,000 for each of the next two years.
Arsenault has worked in SAD 44 for 10 years, according to Supt. Dave Murphy. She taught grades 3 and 4 at Woodstock and also chaired various curriculum projects during that time.
“She became the K-12 instructional coach last year and worked closely with all staff (including CPS) in that capacity,” he said.
Other staff approved at the meeting included: Michael Muir, technology director at a salary of $73,658; and first probationary contract teachers Katina Colombotos (part-time Woodstock Elementary School licensed clinical social worker), Carole Del Duca (CPS grade 4 teacher), and Elizabeth Repetto (part-time CPS guidance counselor).
Directors also authorized the establishment of a Sister School Agreement with the Wenzhou No 51 High School in China. A dozen students from that school visited Bethel for a week this summer, learning about the area and spending time with Telstar students. A group of Telstar students is expected to travel there this fall.
Murphy said the hope is to eventually have students from the Chinese school attend Telstar High School for a school year. Of the group from China that visited this summer, he said, two students expressed serious interest in possibly taking part in such a program.
The board also approved District Emergency Plans for this school year after Scott Parker, SAD 44 emergency planning consultant, presented the plan to directors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
New Crescent Park principal approved
-
The Bethel Citizen
Gould takes another step toward energy efficiency
-
The Bethel Citizen
Organization for the blind to meet
-
The Bethel Citizen
SAD 44 School Lunch Menus
-
The Bethel Citizen
Child Find