LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Central Maine Human Resource Assocation and the Lewiston CareerCenter, will hold an HR Thursdays seminar from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26, at the chamber office, 415 Lisbon St.

Surviving Violence in the Workplace will be presented by Officer Joe Philippon of the Lewiston Police Department and Lt. Anthony Harrington of the Auburn Police Department. Discussion will center on how to keep employees safe, if possible. Attendees will learn some of the basics and what steps can be taken.

Cost is $25 for members, $50 for nonmembers. It’s free for Central Maine Human Resource Assocation members.

For more information or to register to attend, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to lametrochamber.com/ and click on “Attend Events.”

