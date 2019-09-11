The Acadia All-American Road. Old Canada Road. The Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway and the Schoodic roadway running along the quiet side of Acadia National Park. These are the four Maine roads declared to be so stunningly beautiful, they deserve the protection of the federal government. What does this have to do with you? Well, we don’t know. That’s why we’re here asking if you have any notable experiences on these Maine roads. Or maybe you scoff at this list and want to tell us of other roadways you’ve traveled with even more dazzling views and uniqueness. Whichever way you go is fine by us. Send your road reports to staff writer Mark LaFlamme at [email protected] or 689-2876.

« Previous