It’s apple season and there are plenty of good apples out there at area orchards. But there are some bad ones too. You know them. The tartness of a Mac turns off some people. The quick mealiness of a Delicious can sour other people. And what’s with those black apples?
We’d like to know your LEAST favorite apple, and why. Even better if you have a nightmarish story behind your repugnance.
And yes, if you want to rave about your favorite apple, we’ll take that too. Even recipes. After all, there’s nothing like a good apple fresh from the tree.
All for an upcoming story on local apples. Email writer Karen Schneider at [email protected] with your apple thoughts. And have a fabulous fall!
